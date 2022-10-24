ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Raleigh News & Observer

Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve

PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn't gotten much, or any better since the beginning of the season. And if nothing changes in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be on his way out. During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy