As the Kansas City Chiefs head into a bye week, they can do so brimming with confidence following a Week 7 statement win over the San Francisco 49ers. After going down 10-0 early in the game, Kansas City ended up waking up and putting together one of its best offensive stretches of play all season long. On the defensive side of the ball, numerous players stepped up to make big plays and help put the game away. Once the momentum shifted back to the Chiefs' side, the team never looked back. It was a group effort, and one that everyone involved can be proud of.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO