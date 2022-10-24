Read full article on original website
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jalen Hurts Enlists Jonathan Gannon in Never-Ending Quest to Improve
PHILADELPHIA - Ask Nick Sirianni about Jalen Hurts' ceiling as a player, and the Eagles' coach will not define it but he's certain that the third-year quarterback will reach it. That's a testament to Hurts' now storied work ethic and his "love of ball." Hurts offered another peek into the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn't gotten much, or any better since the beginning of the season. And if nothing changes in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be on his way out. During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported...
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Chiefs Week 7 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
As the Kansas City Chiefs head into a bye week, they can do so brimming with confidence following a Week 7 statement win over the San Francisco 49ers. After going down 10-0 early in the game, Kansas City ended up waking up and putting together one of its best offensive stretches of play all season long. On the defensive side of the ball, numerous players stepped up to make big plays and help put the game away. Once the momentum shifted back to the Chiefs' side, the team never looked back. It was a group effort, and one that everyone involved can be proud of.
Falcons vs. Panthers: Week 8 injury report
The Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and Carolina Panthers (2-5) will face off on Sunday, and for the first time all year, the Falcons are favored to win. Atlanta was blown out by Cincinnati in Week 7, while the Panthers shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after trading away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
Patriots’ Week 9 Opponent Makes Stunning Quarterback Change
The Patriots on Monday got some relevant news about one of their AFC rivals. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start this Sunday and beyond — barring injury. Indianapolis is set to visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 6, in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
