ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

The housing market decline is not a 'bubble 2.0' due to a key difference from the last crash, says Glenmede

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeC4U_0ikkVlRz00
  • The current housing market downturn differs significantly from the 2008 crisis, Glenmede says.
  • The firm said in a Monday note that the slump today is largely attributed to underinvestment.
  • Meanwhile "the quality of borrowers is vastly different this time around," the firm said.

The current housing market slump isn't akin to the subprime fueled crash that sparked the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, according to Glenmede.

The firm said in a note on Monday that while the housing downturn will contribute to a broader economic slowdown, the slump itself won't be the main factor behind a potential recession.

The difference between now and the previous housing crisis, the firm noted, is that current conditions are being shaped in large part by underinvestment as opposed to irresponsible lending. The National Association of Realtors has sounded off on this as well, stating last year that decades of underbuilding in the US has helped drive a massive affordability crisis in housing.

The ratio between the median home price and household income is now above its previous peak in '05 that preceded the housing crisis," the note from Glenmede said. "However, the quality of borrowers is vastly different this time around: ~25% of mortgage origination volume went to borrowers with credit scores greater than 760 in '05 vs. ~70% today."

Glenmede added that housing affordability hit an all-time low in October, with home prices staying elevated while 30-year mortgage rates climbed to 7%.

"The state of the residential housing market has become a concern for those suspecting that the U.S. economy may be in the late stage of its current cycle." the note said.

Comments / 25

just sayin
2d ago

stop comparing to 2008.the feds involvement in this decline WILL BE A MANUFACTURED COLLAPSE WORSE THAN 2008 IF THEY CINTINUE THEIR UNSTABILIZING RAPID FIRE RATE INCREASES!! THEY NEED TO GET TO 5% AND STAY AND IMMEDIATELY AND STOP THE PETTY INCREASES WITH NO INSIGHT OF FUTURE. THE INSTABILITY IS CAUSING ADDED COST AND HIGHER THAN NEEDED RATES

Reply(16)
6
Related
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy