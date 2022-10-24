Read full article on original website
Delaware County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Murder
A trial by jury was cut short today after a man suspected of shooting and killing his wife pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder.
Arkansas investigators identify 3 cold case victims through DNA evidence
BENTONVILLE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, and Benton County Lt. Hunter Petray held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 25, to give an update on three cold cases. Sheriff Holloway said genetic genealogy and the county's partnership with Othram, Inc. helped identify the victims...
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
Missouri woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were […]
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Oklahoma man expected to plead guilty in the death of his wife; couple reportedly were fighting over ranch property prior to fatal shooting
JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man is expected to enter a plea on Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife. The criminal trial of John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, was expected to start on Monday. Instead, Hackathorn will enter a plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay to murder in the first degree with deliberate intent in the November 2020 death of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Accused Delaware County Emergency Management director retains county post
JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Commissioners took no action on Tuesday regarding the position of the Emergency Management Director who is facing a sexual battery charge. Jeff Reeves, 57, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with sexual battery. He is free on $15,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23, court records show.
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
The Neosho Police Department is investigating after two residents were found deceased in their home.
Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data
JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte Counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison
A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
Oklahoma man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol insurrection
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month. Michael and Michella Carpenter filed the suit in the Circuit Court of Benton County on October 24, with...
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
