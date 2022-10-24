ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

fourstateshomepage.com

Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
MUSKOGEE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man expected to plead guilty in the death of his wife; couple reportedly were fighting over ranch property prior to fatal shooting

JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man is expected to enter a plea on Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife. The criminal trial of John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena, was expected to start on Monday. Instead, Hackathorn will enter a plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay to murder in the first degree with deliberate intent in the November 2020 death of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX2Now

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Accused Delaware County Emergency Management director retains county post

JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Commissioners took no action on Tuesday regarding the position of the Emergency Management Director who is facing a sexual battery charge. Jeff Reeves, 57, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with sexual battery. He is free on $15,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23, court records show.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
everythinglubbock.com

fourstateshomepage.com

Four counties added to Missouri’s website showing spending data

JEFFERSON CITY – Four Missouri counties were added to the state Local Government Checkbook allowing taxpayers the opportunity to view available spending data for certain counties. Clark, Howard, Morgan, and Platte Counties are now online. Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions,...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison

A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month. Michael and Michella Carpenter filed the suit in the Circuit Court of Benton County on October 24, with...
BENTONVILLE, AR
News Channel Nebraska

Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NORFOLK, NE

