Harlingen, TX

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School.

Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police.

According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday.

The two freshmen who were arrested are students of Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy in Harlingen, police said.

Brianna Garcia, director of media and public relations at HCISD, told ValleyCentral students on campus are safe and no lockdown was issued in regard to the threat.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

