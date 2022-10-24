ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Check Out the Adorable New ‘Catio’ at an Iowa City Animal Shelter

Some Iowa kitties are enjoying some fresh air and sunshine! The Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center has just completed work on a patio for their cats!. Earlier this summer, the Friends of the Animal Center Foundation made a big announcement! The Iowa City nonprofit revealed in their July newsletter that they would be starting construction on a "catio." The newsletter reads:
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy