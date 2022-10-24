ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

North Alabama War Dawgs preparing to open 2022 season

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – We are getting closer and closer to basketball season being fully underway, and the North Alabama War Dawgs will be tipping off their season in just a few weeks!

The semi-pro team brings back plenty of experience from last year’s team which went 15-6 overall, so the expectations are high going into this season. They also have a roster filled with local guys that are eager to play for their hometown.

“I’ve known some of the guys, I play with them in other leagues and I know they’ve been working really hard to get where they are today. It’s nice be able to come back to Huntsville and play in front of family and friends and play with some new teammates,” Grissom grad and War Dawgs point guard Phillip DesRosier told News 19.

Darryl Butterfield: “The guys that have been here for two or three years, they want it, we’ve been there before, didn’t quite get the gold medal. The guys that are new on the team also are hungry,” War Dawgs head coach Darryl Butterfield added.

The War Dawgs open their season on Nov. 5 against Jackson and all home games are played at James Clemens High School.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

