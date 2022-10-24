Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
Two suspects arrested on murder charges
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded Tuesday to a shooting on the 700 block of West Second Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Johntavious Johnson,18, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A witness told officers...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after attempting to stab a woman at a bus stop
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after trying to stab a woman at an Albany bus stop earlier in October, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tyreque Camp was charged with aggravated assault on Thursday. On October 18, police say they responded to an incident on...
Warner Robins man convicted in 19-year-old's Feb. 2021 shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was convicted Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Nyke Pitts. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on February 21, 2021, the shooting happened when Gregory Davis and Pitts were at a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue. At some point during the evening, the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room. Davis went to another room, got a gun, and shot Pitts six times.
WALB 10
2 arrested in Albany shooting death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot to death, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Draevion Albritten, 17, and another juvenile were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Johntavious Johnson, 18. Johnson was killed after he was shot multiple times on West 2nd Avenue on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
Four armed robbery suspects arrested after police trace cellphone
ALBANY — Hint to thieves: When you steal someone’s cellphone, usage of the phone can be hazardous to your health ... or at least your ability to avoid jail time. Four Albany men were arrested by Albany Police Department officers Monday after the thieves robbed a victim at gunpoint. Among the items the thieves took was the victim’s cellphone. Police were able to track the phone to North Slappey Boulevard, where they encountered the four suspects and, after a brief chase on foot, arrested them.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 4 charged following drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
UPDATE (10 p.m.): WRPD identified the four suspects arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting as Carson Harris Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan O’Neal Richards and Xavian D’onte Fluellen. All four face the following charges:. Aggravated Assault. Reckless Conduct. Firearm Possession During Crime. Obstruction of Officer. Fleeing/Attempt to Elude...
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
WLTX.com
Georgia man arrested, charged for shooting, killing woman during deer hunt
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a 65-year-old man in the death of a 41-year-old Eastman woman. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on October 13, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI Eastman office for help in investigating the death of Sherrie Hutto. The investigation found that Hutto and Donald Wayne Kuni were deer hunting when Hutto was shot by Kuni in woods on Brown Street in Chauncey.
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins, city says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were arrested in Warner Robins after a drive-by shooting and chase that ended in an officer-involved accident, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. At just after 12:30 p.m., Warner Robins Police Department responded to shots fired at 303 Peachtree...
41nbc.com
Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
4 arrested in high-speed chase that ended in Warner Robins neighborhood after drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.:. Warner Robins police have arrested four people in the drive-by shooting that ended in a wreck. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, Carson Parke, Mohamed Diallo, Dequwan Richards, and Xavion Fluellen were arrested Monday evening and charged with the following:
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
Man opens fire at restaurant in Cordele, 4 shot
CORDELE, Ga. — A man opened fire on in a restaurant Saturday night wounding four people, according to Cordele Police. They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the 16 East Bar and Grill. Four total gunshot wound victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital, and three remain in...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for theft of several vehicles in Albany
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for committing multiple motor vehicle thefts. Officers say on Saturday, October 21, the suspect in the photo had committed motor vehicle thefts from the Lucky 9 Gas Station located on the 1800 block of East Broad Ave and College Corner on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Blvd.
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
