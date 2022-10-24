ALBANY — Hint to thieves: When you steal someone’s cellphone, usage of the phone can be hazardous to your health ... or at least your ability to avoid jail time. Four Albany men were arrested by Albany Police Department officers Monday after the thieves robbed a victim at gunpoint. Among the items the thieves took was the victim’s cellphone. Police were able to track the phone to North Slappey Boulevard, where they encountered the four suspects and, after a brief chase on foot, arrested them.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO