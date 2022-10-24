Read full article on original website
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: October 28, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Dougherty at Carver, Columbus (OS) Clinch Co. at Charlton Co. Coffee at Greenbrier. Colquitt Co. at Valdosta. Cook at Fitzgerald. Crisp Co. at Thomasville. Early Co. at...
Phoebe Health System urges vaccination as flu cases spike
Georgia is suffering through a spike in flu cases that is nearly unprecedented this early in the season. According to the CDC, 13 levels of influenza-like illness activity, from minimal to very high, Georgia is at a 10 (high) on that scale. Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dianna...
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
Poll finds most Georgia voters favor casinos, online sports betting support comes up short
In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court opened the spigot to the $165 billion U.S. sports betting industry by allowing states to legalize online sports gambling as legislatures pressed for ways to close budget gaps. Revenue from taxes from online betting has flowed into the treasuries of 22 states, including...
FBI New York are searching for a suspect with ties to Metro Atlanta
The New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public for help locating 31-year-old Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY. Investigators say, he is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Georgia student scores stay steady on NAEP despite impacts of pandemic
Georgia scores are in line with the national average, according to a report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods says “Given the impact of the pandemic on several years of these students’ schooling, I am encouraged to see them performing at the national average and with no significant changes in performance compared to 2019. That’s a testament to the hard work of teachers and students across this state.
Stacey Abrams comes to Albany for a bus stop tour
Stacey Abrams has traveled throughout Georgia on her "Let's Get it Done" bus tour. Recently, new stops were added to the tour, including Albany. According to the Abrams Campaign, on her tour, Abrams spoke to Georgians about her vision for One Georgia. Abrams plans to speak at the Thornton Community...
SRTC automotive student awarded New Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship
Southern Regional Technical College automotive technology student Cheyenne Dahlgren became the college’s first student to receive the recently founded Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship. In the summer of 2022, the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation in support of students pursuing...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
