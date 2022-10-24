Georgia scores are in line with the national average, according to a report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods says “Given the impact of the pandemic on several years of these students’ schooling, I am encouraged to see them performing at the national average and with no significant changes in performance compared to 2019. That’s a testament to the hard work of teachers and students across this state.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO