Georgia State

wfxl.com

Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: October 28, 2022

Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Dougherty at Carver, Columbus (OS) Clinch Co. at Charlton Co. Coffee at Greenbrier. Colquitt Co. at Valdosta. Cook at Fitzgerald. Crisp Co. at Thomasville. Early Co. at...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Phoebe Health System urges vaccination as flu cases spike

Georgia is suffering through a spike in flu cases that is nearly unprecedented this early in the season. According to the CDC, 13 levels of influenza-like illness activity, from minimal to very high, Georgia is at a 10 (high) on that scale. Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dianna...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
wfxl.com

FBI New York are searching for a suspect with ties to Metro Atlanta

The New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking the public for help locating 31-year-old Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY. Investigators say, he is wanted for raping a female child. The Southern District of New York has issued a warrant for Torres for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
GOSHEN, NY
wfxl.com

Georgia student scores stay steady on NAEP despite impacts of pandemic

Georgia scores are in line with the national average, according to a report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods says “Given the impact of the pandemic on several years of these students’ schooling, I am encouraged to see them performing at the national average and with no significant changes in performance compared to 2019. That’s a testament to the hard work of teachers and students across this state.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Stacey Abrams comes to Albany for a bus stop tour

Stacey Abrams has traveled throughout Georgia on her "Let's Get it Done" bus tour. Recently, new stops were added to the tour, including Albany. According to the Abrams Campaign, on her tour, Abrams spoke to Georgians about her vision for One Georgia. Abrams plans to speak at the Thornton Community...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

SRTC automotive student awarded New Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship

Southern Regional Technical College automotive technology student Cheyenne Dahlgren became the college’s first student to receive the recently founded Georgia Automobile Dealers Association Scholarship. In the summer of 2022, the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association donated $100,000 to the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation in support of students pursuing...
GEORGIA STATE

