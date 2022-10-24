ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Related
Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance

Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party

As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern Celebrated Re-Opening after Years of Restoration

St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern celebrated the re-opening on Sept. 23, 2022. The evening sunlight shown through remarkable, original stained-glass windows which surround the church. The Vestry invited its parishioners and the community into St. Cyprian for a Eucharistic Service with The Reverend Margaret Pollock honoring “The Feast of Cyprian of Carthage, Bishop and Martyr” for whom the church is named.
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment.  “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
Singer Mary Mikels to Perform “Broadway Favorites & More”

Singer Mary Mikels will be performing “Broadway Favorites & More” during a concert hosted by RiverTowne Players on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Theatre located at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, NC. The one-hour performance will feature classic show tunes from Les Misérables, Wicked,...
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
When is trick or treat this year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25

Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery

MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
Onslow County Sheriff offers tips for safe Halloween weekend

Onslow County, North Carolina — Onlsow County Sheriff Hans Miller issued a statement ahead of the Halloween weekend. “Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some common-sense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” said Sheriff Miller. The Sheriff recommended all Onslow County residents...
In search of history even while on vacation

For the past few weeks Milt and I were travelling and fulfilling some of my favorite things to do. I love visiting family, seeking out historical places, and if possible, finding connections to Washington NC. Our current trip took us through four states we have never been to before, Alabama,...
Update on Repairs and Renovation Work at the Craven County Courthouse

Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges updated the Craven County Commissioners on the status of the Craven County Courthouse Rebuild Project during their board meeting on Sept. 19, 2022. He stated, Craven County was awarded $5 million from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund Grant for repairs and renovation work at the Craven County Courthouse in Nov. 2021.
U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures

NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase.  Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
