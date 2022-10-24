Read full article on original website
Related
newbernnow.com
Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance
Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
piratemedia1.com
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party
As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
wcti12.com
Middle School student in Kinston presented with Commissioner's Award for Heroism
KINSTON, North Carolina — Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, presented a Commissioner's Award for Heroism to Zsakiyah Sutton for her extraordinary actions during a fire in her home in November 2021. The presentation took place at 1:15 PM at Rochelle Middle School on October...
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
newbernnow.com
Berne Lodge Presents 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser — Oct 28.
The Berne Lodge No. 724 A. F. & A. M. will hold its 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the York Rite Temple located at 2100 South Glenburnie Rd in New Bern, NC. Plates can be purchased onsite for $10...
newbernnow.com
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern Celebrated Re-Opening after Years of Restoration
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern celebrated the re-opening on Sept. 23, 2022. The evening sunlight shown through remarkable, original stained-glass windows which surround the church. The Vestry invited its parishioners and the community into St. Cyprian for a Eucharistic Service with The Reverend Margaret Pollock honoring “The Feast of Cyprian of Carthage, Bishop and Martyr” for whom the church is named.
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
newbernnow.com
Singer Mary Mikels to Perform “Broadway Favorites & More”
Singer Mary Mikels will be performing “Broadway Favorites & More” during a concert hosted by RiverTowne Players on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Theatre located at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, NC. The one-hour performance will feature classic show tunes from Les Misérables, Wicked,...
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25
Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
newbernnow.com
Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery
MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
wcti12.com
Onslow County Sheriff offers tips for safe Halloween weekend
Onslow County, North Carolina — Onlsow County Sheriff Hans Miller issued a statement ahead of the Halloween weekend. “Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some common-sense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” said Sheriff Miller. The Sheriff recommended all Onslow County residents...
thewashingtondailynews.com
In search of history even while on vacation
For the past few weeks Milt and I were travelling and fulfilling some of my favorite things to do. I love visiting family, seeking out historical places, and if possible, finding connections to Washington NC. Our current trip took us through four states we have never been to before, Alabama,...
newbernnow.com
Update on Repairs and Renovation Work at the Craven County Courthouse
Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges updated the Craven County Commissioners on the status of the Craven County Courthouse Rebuild Project during their board meeting on Sept. 19, 2022. He stated, Craven County was awarded $5 million from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund Grant for repairs and renovation work at the Craven County Courthouse in Nov. 2021.
newbernnow.com
Neuse River Senior Games Has Been Sanctioned as Official Qualifying Site for State Finals 2023
North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Neuse River Senior Games has been sanctioned as an official qualifying site for State Finals 2023. The Neuse River Senior Games will be held in New Bern, North Carolina on April 24 – May 3, 2023. The Neuse...
U.S. 70 construction in James City will require closures
NEW BERN, N.C. – Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, when a […]
Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
Comments / 0