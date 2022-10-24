Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Singer Mary Mikels to Perform “Broadway Favorites & More”
Singer Mary Mikels will be performing “Broadway Favorites & More” during a concert hosted by RiverTowne Players on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Theatre located at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, NC. The one-hour performance will feature classic show tunes from Les Misérables, Wicked,...
newbernnow.com
Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance
Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
newbernnow.com
Berne Lodge Presents 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser — Oct 28.
The Berne Lodge No. 724 A. F. & A. M. will hold its 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the York Rite Temple located at 2100 South Glenburnie Rd in New Bern, NC. Plates can be purchased onsite for $10...
newbernnow.com
Archivist Layne Carpenter to Discuss Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 at Next Lunch & Learn
The word “epidemic” has been on everyone’s mind in recent years. Our lives were changed when masks and social distancing became mandatory, stay at home orders were issued across the country, and millions of lives were lost to COVID-19. But this isn’t the first time we’ve faced a global pandemic. Join the New Bern Historical Society on Wednesday, November the 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Carolina Colours Pavilion as Layne Carpenter, Archivist at Laupus Health Sciences Library, East Carolina University, discusses the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
WRAL
Remembering long-time Warsaw florist who loved his job, community
Our Tar Heel Traveler revisits a florist in Duplin County who has as much a love for his town as he does for his job as a florist in Warsaw. Our Tar Heel Traveler revisits a florist in Duplin County who has as much a love for his town as he does for his job as a florist in Warsaw.
newbernnow.com
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern Celebrated Re-Opening after Years of Restoration
St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern celebrated the re-opening on Sept. 23, 2022. The evening sunlight shown through remarkable, original stained-glass windows which surround the church. The Vestry invited its parishioners and the community into St. Cyprian for a Eucharistic Service with The Reverend Margaret Pollock honoring “The Feast of Cyprian of Carthage, Bishop and Martyr” for whom the church is named.
wcti12.com
Middle School student in Kinston presented with Commissioner's Award for Heroism
KINSTON, North Carolina — Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, presented a Commissioner's Award for Heroism to Zsakiyah Sutton for her extraordinary actions during a fire in her home in November 2021. The presentation took place at 1:15 PM at Rochelle Middle School on October...
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fossil Museum plans future expansion
The Aurora Fossil Museum has made incremental expansions for more than 40 decades; however, before their 50th anniversaries, it hopes to expand in a big way – by about 14,000 sq. ft. On Friday, Oct. 21, the museum hosted a vision and planning meeting with board members and stakeholders...
piratemedia1.com
The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party
As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
WITN
When is trick or treat this year?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
ourstate.com
Becoming Blackbeard in Beaufort
A Pirate’s Life: In North Carolina, the Atlantic’s most notorious buccaneers — from the fearsome Blackbeard to the “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet — left behind an aura of mystery and a spirit of daring and adventure. The wild-maned man now preparing to rain down...
newbernnow.com
Neuse River Senior Games Has Been Sanctioned as Official Qualifying Site for State Finals 2023
North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Neuse River Senior Games has been sanctioned as an official qualifying site for State Finals 2023. The Neuse River Senior Games will be held in New Bern, North Carolina on April 24 – May 3, 2023. The Neuse...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC
Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25
Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point board approves commercial site plans for Tractor Supply, CSP Extra Space Storage
CEDAR POINT — With minimal discussion Monday night during their regular meeting in the town hall, Cedar Point commissioners unanimously approved the site plans for two major businesses near the intersection of Highway 24 and Old Highway 58, the first developments of the old Walmart property. Commissioners had already...
