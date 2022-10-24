ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

newbernnow.com

Singer Mary Mikels to Perform “Broadway Favorites & More”

Singer Mary Mikels will be performing “Broadway Favorites & More” during a concert hosted by RiverTowne Players on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Masonic Theatre located at 514 Hancock Street in New Bern, NC. The one-hour performance will feature classic show tunes from Les Misérables, Wicked,...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Scottish Rite Masons of NC Present “Letters From Home” Performance

Letters From Home uses song, dance, and witty repertoire in a USO style performance to honor active-duty military and veterans. Performance takes place at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Oct. 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available here or by phone at 252-638-4031....
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Archivist Layne Carpenter to Discuss Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 at Next Lunch & Learn

The word “epidemic” has been on everyone’s mind in recent years. Our lives were changed when masks and social distancing became mandatory, stay at home orders were issued across the country, and millions of lives were lost to COVID-19. But this isn’t the first time we’ve faced a global pandemic. Join the New Bern Historical Society on Wednesday, November the 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Carolina Colours Pavilion as Layne Carpenter, Archivist at Laupus Health Sciences Library, East Carolina University, discusses the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern Celebrated Re-Opening after Years of Restoration

St. Cyprian Episcopal Church of New Bern celebrated the re-opening on Sept. 23, 2022. The evening sunlight shown through remarkable, original stained-glass windows which surround the church. The Vestry invited its parishioners and the community into St. Cyprian for a Eucharistic Service with The Reverend Margaret Pollock honoring “The Feast of Cyprian of Carthage, Bishop and Martyr” for whom the church is named.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment.  “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fossil Museum plans future expansion

The Aurora Fossil Museum has made incremental expansions for more than 40 decades; however, before their 50th anniversaries, it hopes to expand in a big way – by about 14,000 sq. ft. On Friday, Oct. 21, the museum hosted a vision and planning meeting with board members and stakeholders...
piratemedia1.com

The difference between a Black party, white fraternity party

As an African American student that has a social life around campus, I have noticed every time the Black community at East Carolina University has a party the police department shut it down but when white fraternities have their almost weekly parties the police are nowhere to be found. Over...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

When is trick or treat this year?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins will be knocking on your door at the end of the month, asking the age-old question: trick or treat?. But when should you expect visitors on Halloween this year? October 31st this year on a Monday, and some are wondering when to expect the children.
GREENVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Becoming Blackbeard in Beaufort

A Pirate’s Life: In North Carolina, the Atlantic’s most notorious buccaneers — from the fearsome Blackbeard to the “gentleman pirate” Stede Bonnet — left behind an aura of mystery and a spirit of daring and adventure. The wild-maned man now preparing to rain down...
BEAUFORT, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC

Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 23, 24 & 25

Robert "Bobby" Crouch, 69, of Havelock, passed away on October 24, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Ramona Lewis, Harkers Island. Ramona Jones...
BEAUFORT, NC

