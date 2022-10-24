The word “epidemic” has been on everyone’s mind in recent years. Our lives were changed when masks and social distancing became mandatory, stay at home orders were issued across the country, and millions of lives were lost to COVID-19. But this isn’t the first time we’ve faced a global pandemic. Join the New Bern Historical Society on Wednesday, November the 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Carolina Colours Pavilion as Layne Carpenter, Archivist at Laupus Health Sciences Library, East Carolina University, discusses the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

