Joplin, MO

Comments / 3

Alecia Gage
2d ago

So sad, he was so young. Sending prayers for this family. May God be with you in these difficult days and bring you comfort and peace in JESUS name AMEN 🙏💞✝️

Reply(1)
3
 

KYTV

Troopers arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol have arrested a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora. Derek C. Coburn, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Anderson, 38. Coburn also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
WIBW

Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driverless tractor killed a Cherokee County man over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to 2715 NW Liberty Rd. in Cherokee Co. with reports of a fatality accident. When...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTTS

Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60

(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
JOPLIN, MO

