koamnewsnow.com
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
KYTV
Troopers arrest driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Barry County, Mo.
NEAR AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol have arrested a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash killing a motorcyclist from Aurora. Derek C. Coburn, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Patrick Anderson, 38. Coburn also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Man holding canoe thrown from pickup bed onto Kan. highway
LABETTE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Landon S. Myers, 42, Youngsville, Louisiana, was eastbound on U.S. 400 nine miles west of Parsons. Max Myers, 32, Youngsville, Louisiana, was...
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Missouri woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
WIBW
Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driverless tractor killed a Cherokee County man over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to 2715 NW Liberty Rd. in Cherokee Co. with reports of a fatality accident. When...
Missing Female in Jasper County found
KYTV
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
KTTS
Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60
(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arvest donation helps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchase future equipment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are 10,000 reasons why “Jasper County Sheriff’s Office” officials will remember this Wednesday. And it came in the form of a $10,000 donation from the “Arvest Foundation.” the money will help the department purchase new equipment, bullet proof vests and vest carriers.
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
Missing Female in Jasper County; Last seen near 7th & Malang
Kansas man, 73, dies after being struck by driver-less tractor, Highway Patrol says
The man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis where he later died.
T-bone crash, one rolls to side in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday night 10:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 was alerted to a two-vehicle crash, one overturned at 2nd and Patterson. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Joplin Police officers tell us no one was injured. METS ambulance checked everyone out and they refused transport to a hospital. Cpl Sean Lackey tells us a maroon Toyota...
