When I began writing articles for the Spy, my “beat” was both Chestertown/Kent County and Talbot County. Since I was a newcomer to the area, the Spy Publisher put me in touch with Peter Newlin, an architect and old friend of his. Before I met with Peter, I visited his website and discovered he had achieved FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects) status in 1996. I later learned he was the first architect on the Eastern Shore to become a FAIA, which is the highest accolade my profession can bestow upon a member. When I visited Peter’s office for the first time, the wall behind the stairwell to Peter’s office was filled with award winning projects from local and state AIA chapters. As I studied each submission, I began to appreciate the depth of Peter’s talent. He was clearly equally adept at designing either historical or contemporary architecture.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO