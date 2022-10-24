Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Forum Presents Local Author Series
Join Chesapeake Forum on November 1st for its first Local Author Series featuring St. Michaels resident Susan Reiss, creator of the locally-based Silver mystery series and In Time mystery/historical fiction. It’s completely free although reservations are required. Susan will share how she creates a story, the challenges of its...
Design with Jenn Martella: A Moment of Praise for Mid-Shore Architect Peter Newlin
When I began writing articles for the Spy, my “beat” was both Chestertown/Kent County and Talbot County. Since I was a newcomer to the area, the Spy Publisher put me in touch with Peter Newlin, an architect and old friend of his. Before I met with Peter, I visited his website and discovered he had achieved FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects) status in 1996. I later learned he was the first architect on the Eastern Shore to become a FAIA, which is the highest accolade my profession can bestow upon a member. When I visited Peter’s office for the first time, the wall behind the stairwell to Peter’s office was filled with award winning projects from local and state AIA chapters. As I studied each submission, I began to appreciate the depth of Peter’s talent. He was clearly equally adept at designing either historical or contemporary architecture.
St. Michaels Library’s November Lunch & Learn Presents Guest Speaker Imani Black
Join us for a conversation with the Founder of Minorities in Aquaculture, Imani Black, on Monday, November 7 at noon at the St. Michaels Library. Black will cover topics including life in the commercial fishing industry, the aquaculture industry (local and global); and her role as the founder of the nonprofit Minorities in Aquaculture. Black was born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Chestertown and went on to graduate as a Marine Biologist from Old Dominion University in Norfolk in 2016.
Kaya C. Abukassis Joins MacLeod Law Group
MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kaya C. Abukassis, Esquire, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, resident in the Chestertown office. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Ms. Abukassis moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up between Baltimore City and Annapolis, Maryland. Ms. Abukassis will focus her practice on transactional real estate matters, business and contract law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are very pleased to welcome a young attorney of Kaya’s caliber to the firm,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG). “We look forward to her contributions assisting clients and her role in our continued growth,”
The 51st Annual Waterfowl Festival Offers Something for Everyone!
Friends, fun, and food come together at the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival November 11-13, 2022, in Easton, MD. See the latest in hunting and fishing equipment, browse collectables and decoys, participate in children’s activities, talk with conservation groups working to save the Bay, watch retriever demonstrations, thrill at the diving dog competition, and see the best in wildlife art. Did we mention art?
Letter to Editor: Wake-Up Talbot
Talbot County finds itself at a crossroads this election. We can allow pro development candidates to dominate the Council, as has been the case for the past eight years, or we can elect people that will protect the County’s rural character by defending and strengthening the Comprehensive Plan (CP). Need I remind all of the Jennifer Williams and Corey Pack led councils that tried to gut the CP in 2015, and the recent fiasco with the Trappe development project.
Tickets on Sale Now for Habitat Choptank’s Hard Hats & High Heels
Tickets are now on sale for Habitat for Humanity Choptank’s premiere Hard Hats & High Heels fundraising event to support the need for building homes, community and hope in Dorchester & Talbot Counties. Habitat Choptank’s premiere signature fundraiser, Hard Hats & High Heels, celebrates the organization’s 30 year history...
Bluegrass Favorites, “The High and Wides” Return to The Mainstay
On Friday, November 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes a return visit from the one of Kent County’s favorite bluegrass groups, The High and Wides. The High andWides were formed in 2015, and have roots both in Baltimore and the rural Delmarva peninsula. They draw...
Equity, Service, and ARPA in Chestertown: A Chat with Bishop Ronald Fisher
For Bishop Ron Fisher, a pastor’s spiritual life easily intersects with his other roles in community and county service. From the pulpit to the floor of a town council meeting, the pastor promotes the same message—to seek equitable solutions for community problems. To this end, each Sunday since...
Preview: Four Women Hit the Reset Button in the Savannah Sipping Society
There is something so fitting that the Tred Avon Players in Oxford will be performing The Savannah Sipping Society starting tonight at the Oxford Community Center. Beyond the humor and friendship on display by the hit play by Jesse Jones, Jamie Wooten, and Nicholas Hope, the production highlights the challenges of starting life over again at a certain age. One could only guess that many on the Mid-Shore are on the same journey these days.
Profiles in Philanthropy: TCPS Foundation’s Mariana Lesher and Dale Rauch on Closing the Gap
Almost a half-century ago, the public institutions of higher learning in Maryland had no real need to seek out private philanthropy. Well supported by Annapolis lawmakers and the goodwill of their local community, those schools could comfortably operate without the need (or expenses) of seeking donations from individuals and family foundations.
Letter to Editor: MDE Decision Should Compel County To “Reset Lakeside.”
Yesterday afternoon the Maryland Department of Environment published a decision that validates the near-universal call from citizens of Talbot County: RESET LAKESIDE!. POINT #1: The Developer DID get its long-awaited discharge permit for the new Lakeside sewer plant—a legal prerequisite for further development–to be built on the east side of Route 50 at the headwaters of pristine Miles Creek.
Washington College Launches First Eastern Shore Opinion Poll
Washington College Assistant Professor of Political Science Flavio Rogerio Hickel Jr. will launch the Eastern Shore Opinion Poll on Friday, October 28, 2022. This non-partisan poll, which is the only outreach to specifically gauge the opinions of Eastern Shore voters, will be sent via text message to a random selection of 1,000 registered voters in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.
