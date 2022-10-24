Read full article on original website
Simply one of the state’s best
It’s scary to think what Addison Meadows might accomplish these next two years. The Southmont sophomore just concluded another historic season by being back at the IHSAA State Finals for a second straight year. In doing so she placed tied for 28th and with her performance earned All-State honors, the first girls golfer in school history to do so. In her first two seasons with the Mounties she holds almost every school record there is.
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
David L. South
David L. South, 80, of Veedersburg passed away at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Ben Hur Nursing Home in Crawfordsville. David was born Nov. 16, 1941, at Indianapolis, the son of Cecil M and Mary A. (Houk) South. He married Colleen Dalton on Dec. 22, 1963 in Clay City, Indiana.
Whitson Riley Crosby
Whitson Riley Crosby, 68, of Ladoga passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after a brief battle with Glioblastoma. Whitson was born May 30, 1954, at Crawfordsville, to Samuel and Anna (Bishop) Crosby of Roachdale. He attended Roachdale schools and graduated from North Putnam High School in 1972. On June 26, 1972, he married Carol Sue (Morrison) of Ladoga.
Dennis Mikel Erdahl
Dennis Mikel Erdahl, born March 1, 1951, passed peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 71, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Dennis was born in Wabash to the late Floyd and Marjory Erdahl Rice. He graduated from Wabash High School in 1969 and joined the Air Force soon after. He served four years with the AFCS. He spent two years overseas during the Vietnam War affiliated with several combat units serving in communications.
Arni's in Rossville gets new mural
ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint. That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art. To paint in...
William D. Gray
William D. Gray, 70, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home. Bill was born Aug. 10, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to Dale and Pat Gray. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1970 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He later graduated from U.S. Harley Davidson Specialty Tech school in Daytona Beach, Florida. He had worked at Gray Construction, Midstates, Etter Ford (Service) and Eagle Harley Davidson (Parts and Service).
Wilson joins local law firm
Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider & Clutter, P.C. is pleased to announce that Keenan D. Wilson has joined the firm in the practice of law. Wilson grew up in Pittsboro and is a graduate of Tri-West High School. He attended undergrad at Wabash College and Ball State University, graduating with a degree in journalism in 2009. After working in the insurance industry for several years, he attended law school at the IU McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. Keenan was a member of the Law Review and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2014. Wilson is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association, Boone County Bar Association and Hendricks County Bar Association. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana, the Northern & Southern Federal Districts of Indiana, and the Seventh Circuit.
Paul Middleton
Paul Middleton, 62, passed away at home in Crawfordsville on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sanders Priebe Funeral Care.
CDPL houses collection of historical images
Did you know that the Crawfordsville District Public Library collects Montgomery County historical photographs? After the photographs are loaned or given to us, scans are created and placed in a database that everyone can access from anywhere through our website. The result is a little-known, but extremely helpful, resource for research on local families or those interested in our county’s history.
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Maurizio’s Pizza helping remember Matt Luecking
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local restaurant is remembering the life of a late local radio DJ. It has been six years since Matt Luecking of Terre Haute was killed. One way his memory continues to live on is with the Blessed For Another Day: Matt Luecking Memorial Endowment Fund which is managed by […]
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
