Electra, Texas, October 26, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the following shareholder update. At the end of Q3 Cycle Oil & Gas Inc. (Texas) was successful in closing two significant transactions Triple S Gas and Ray Loveless Enterprises adding them to Cycle’s group of operational assets. Cycle Oil & Gas Ltd. (Alberta) was also successful with its Canadian assets bringing on new production through workovers. Mr. Michael McLaren states “The company had our service rig in our field for the better part of August and September and was successful in bringing on new production as well as retiring 2 unproductive wells thus reducing our liabilities and maintaining our commitment on asset retirement management.” He further stated, “We have been marketing the asset to a smaller focused group of potential buyers however with the current upswing in production and our asset retirement obligations met for the year the company will now branch out to a larger target audience.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO