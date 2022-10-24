Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Healixa Appoints Diane Koontz As President of Healixa Health Care
Healixa, Inc. (OTC: EMOR) Bolsters Its Executive Team with Appointment of Accomplished Health Care Executive. Manhattan, NY, October 26, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announces that Diane Koontz has been appointed President of Healixa Health Care, effective immediately, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to its PurelyRx® digital ecosystem.
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Investment into Glory Entertainment
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 27, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announces that the Company has decided to invest approximately $250,000 into the startup, Glory Entertainment. Glory...
Crucial Innovations Corp. (OTC: CINV), Announces Completion of Reverse Merger with Eco Equity, Medical Cannabis operator in Zimbabwe, Africa
Las Vegas, Nevada, October 26, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Crucial Innovations Corp (OTC: CINV), a Nevada Company today announced that has completed its previously announced reverse merger by acquiring certain Medical Cannabis Operations in Zimbabwe, Africa from shareholders including JPD Capital PCC a Guernsey Investment fund with multiple investments in the medical cannabis sector in Africa and the U.K.
Apple Rush Co., Inc. Completes Acquisition of Elev8 Hemp, LLC
Orlando, FL, October 26, 2022 — McapMediaWire— Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU), a holding company that engages in the business of developing, marketing, distributing, and selling products that promote a healthy lifestyle with a primary focus on food, beverage, anhydrous Hemp oil marketplace, kratom, kava, and other active ingredients announces it has purchased Elev8 Hemp, LLC from public company, Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG).
Xfuels Shareholder update Third Quarter 2022
Electra, Texas, October 26, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Xfuels Inc. (OTC Pink: XFLS) is pleased to report the following shareholder update. At the end of Q3 Cycle Oil & Gas Inc. (Texas) was successful in closing two significant transactions Triple S Gas and Ray Loveless Enterprises adding them to Cycle’s group of operational assets. Cycle Oil & Gas Ltd. (Alberta) was also successful with its Canadian assets bringing on new production through workovers. Mr. Michael McLaren states “The company had our service rig in our field for the better part of August and September and was successful in bringing on new production as well as retiring 2 unproductive wells thus reducing our liabilities and maintaining our commitment on asset retirement management.” He further stated, “We have been marketing the asset to a smaller focused group of potential buyers however with the current upswing in production and our asset retirement obligations met for the year the company will now branch out to a larger target audience.”
1812 Brewing Company Introduces Thousand Islands IPA
Company also creates labels for 1812 Amber and Thousand Island IPA for new canning line. Watertown, NY, October 27, 2022 — McapMediaWire — 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the “Company” or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized its recipe for its new release “Thousand Islands IPA,” which it intends to release in 12-ounce bottles as well as 16-ounce cans.
Branded Legacy, Inc. to Distribute Stock Dividend
Company Sells Elev8 Hemp to Apple Rush Co., Inc. Orlando, FL, October 26, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU). The purchase price was One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares of Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU).
Greene Concepts Positions Bottling Plant for Increased Sales and Onsite Support
Marion, North Carolina, October 27, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce it is actively expanding the size of the bottling plant in Marion, NC. Additionally, the Company is increasing its onsite staffing and support levels. This amplification involves the installation of a new high-speed bottling line allowing the company to produce its own bottles on site along with gallon-sized production while also hiring additional staff for key roles.
