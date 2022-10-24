ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

The League of Women Voters is helping Fox Valley high schools help first-time voters register for their first election

By AnnMarie Hilton and Sophia Voight, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

Stickers reading “Future voter” and QR codes for the MyVote Wisconsin website were scattered across a red, white and blue decorated table set up just outside the lunch room at Neenah High School one Thursday afternoon in mid-October.

A shirt that reads “Voting is sacred” hung just above the table, and a Rosie the Riveter metal lunch box sat near the laptops that were set up for students with the online voter registration website already pulled up.

With '70s and '80s rock playing on shuffle in the background — a little Iron Maiden, some Motörhead and even the classic tune "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield — Polly Kelly, instructional library technology specialist, asked the student sitting near her, “Marissa, do you know your polling place?”

Marissa Corso was one of almost 20 students who came to the first half of the event to register to vote in her first election. She said she wanted to register because it’s important to have a say.

Jackson Schlomann, another newly registered voter who’d just come from his senior English class, said the registration process was easier than he expected.

While students may learn about the voting process in class, Jacqui Klimaszewski, director of voter education and turnout for the League of Women Voters of Appleton-Fox Cities , said high school voter registration drives help show students that registering to vote isn’t intimidating.

“It helps for them to be asked (to register),” Klimaszewski told The Post-Crescent. “There’s an outreach that makes it real.”

Young voters typically have the lowest voter registration numbers. In Wisconsin, people ages 18 to 24 make up 8% of all registered voters, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s October voter registration statistics .

Through voter registration drives at area high schools, the League is trying to increase those numbers for students who will get to vote in their first election.

Klimaszewski said the League helps organize voter registration drives at high schools, but teacher and student volunteers run them because students are more likely to trust their peers to teach them how to register and vote.

The League trains students and teachers on how to help students register to vote, find their polling place or request an absentee ballot.

More: Combating distrust, Wisconsin Elections Commission makes ‘Elections 101’ videos for teens

More: These Gen Z candidates never considered running for office. Now they're trying to flip their deep red districts blue in the midterms.

Rallying high school voters across the Fox Valley

From a young age, students in the Neenah Joint School District are taught about the importance of voting, Kelly said. That teaching culminates in high school with these annual voter registration events.

Neenah High School has been hosting voter registration events for about six years, but the events have garnered more interest over the past couple years. Kelly attributes that to increased awareness of the events and students being more in tune with current events.

“I think world events are just thrown at them everywhere. They’re just maybe a little bit more in tune, as well, as to what’s going on,” she told The Post-Crescent in a phone interview before the registration event.

There are two registration events each year: one in the spring and one in the fall. Kelly said they set up a booth outside the cafeteria and have students from National Honors Society and Key Club help. Before the event, Kelly put up posters and sent an informational slideshow to teachers to play during homeroom. Students are given resources on everything from obtaining an ID to what will be on the ballot.

"We’re just trying to eliminate barriers for voting," Kelly said.

Spring registration events typically see a greater turnout, but Kelly attributes that to the fact that most seniors aren’t yet 18 years old during the fall election. She also said there can be a slight slip in the numbers if it’s not a major national election, but the event last spring still garnered about 75 students.

Neenah’s voter registration event started as a partnership with the League of Women Voters, which Kelly said was “really instrumental.”

Neenah isn't the only school hosting registration drives like this. Thanks to support from the League of Women Voters Appleton-Fox Cities and the Winnebago County chapter , other Fox Valley high schools — including Menasha, Appleton North, Appleton East and Appleton West — all host comparable events.

Like Neenah, Menasha High School holds voter registration events in the spring and fall. Usually, between 20 and 30 students register at the fall events.

Stephanie Heinritz, academic and career planning coordinator, said most students are tech-savvy enough that some go to myvote.wi.gov on their own time.

Students learn about the legislative process in social studies classes and are taught that voting is an opportunity for them to participate in that, said Adam Baier, Menasha High School principal. Another opportunity for students to engage is by working at polling places, which Baier said the city usually asks about. High school students can work at the polls as election inspectors even if they're not yet 18.

More: Appleton school referendum now will cost taxpayers only $4 per $100,000 of property

One student's effort to increase voter turnout

At Xavier High School, one student has started an effort to increase voter education among her peers.

Junior Maggie McGinnis, 17, won’t be able to vote until the next November election but her interest in elections drove her to start a voter education campaign to help students at her school learn more about the voting process.

“I want to improve civic education, and I want to increase voter turnout,” McGinnis said.

Through the help of the League’s ambassador program, McGinnis is trying to help Xavier students to the polls by sending birthday cards to 18-year-old students with QR codes to register to vote and pledge to vote cards with QR codes to Vote411.com that include candidate information.

Along with helping her peers register to vote, McGinnis is trying to demystify voting by giving students information on how the process works through a biweekly newsletter and podcast.

McGinnis’s website, SmartVoter.Substack.com , which hosts her newsletter and podcast, addresses topics such as how to find your polling station, what offices are on the ballot and news literacy.

“A lot of my friends and people my age like the newsletter because it’s accessible,” she said. “I try to keep it basic and straightforward.”

McGinnis started her voter registration campaign after noticing a lot of students at her school were apathetic about voting and had no trust in the electoral process.

“A lot of people have issues that they're passionate about, but the disconnected in my generation is connecting the change they want to see with the ballot,” she said.

By showing people how the registration and voting process works, McGinnis hopes to show her peers change can be made through the ballot.

"Once you start having those conversations, you change the culture around voting," she said. "Which is one thing I've done within my school."

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie . Sophia Voight can be reached at svoight@postcrescent.com . Follow her on Twitter @sophia_voight.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: The League of Women Voters is helping Fox Valley high schools help first-time voters register for their first election

