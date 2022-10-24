ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters

International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
Phys.org

Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal

Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org

Niobespherene: A full-metal hollow cage cluster with superatomic stability and resistant to CO attack

In a paper published in National Science Review, a CO-tolerant niobium cluster Nb12+ was discovered by reacting Nbn+ with CO in a well-designed flow tube reactor. The origin of the chemical inertness of Nb12+, named a "niobespherene," is unveiled by unique superatomic states which are contributed by both the 5s and 4d electrons of niobium. The energy-descent superatomic 2S and 2P orbitals composed of d-electrons delocalize throughout the Nb12+ and balance the cluster structure, giving rise to cage aromaticity and enhanced stability.
Phys.org

Penguin feathers may be secret to effective anti-icing technology

Ice buildup on powerlines and electric towers brought the northern US and southern Canada to a standstill during the Great Ice Storm of 1998, leaving many in the cold and dark for days and even weeks. Whether it is on wind turbines, electric towers, drones, or airplane wings, dealing with...
Daily Mail

Leaves on the line? Fire the LASER! Network Rail tests hi-tech equipment which vaporises troublesome leaves in trial to see if it's more effective than high pressure water systems

Hi-tech plasma jets and laser beams are two solutions being trialled by Network Rail as they look for a way to combat leaves on the line. The autumnal problem of fallen leaves sticking to the tracks and causing travel chaos has been a long-running joke, but now vaporising 'space age' kit is being tested.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Phys.org

Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change

An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
earth.com

One carryout coffee could expose you to 1,500 plastic particles

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic which can get into our bodies through our food, drinks, or even the air that we breathe. Although scientists are not yet sure what is the effect of these compounds on human health, increasingly more studies have provided clear evidence that exposure to microplastics can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even DNA damage.
Phys.org

Electrons that flow like liquids pave the way for robust quantum computers

Quantum computers, which can perform calculations much faster than traditional computers, have a big problem: They are prone to data storage and processing errors caused by disturbances from the environment like vibrations and radiation from warm objects. But a discovery by scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore),...
Phys.org

Global change may foster short-term evolutionary adaptation in microbes

A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona suggests that global change is promoting the short-term evolutionary adaptation of the Earth microbiome, which constitutes ~15% of the total planetary biomass. This could have direct implications for society, since we rely on microbes for so many important processes.
CNBC

UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station

The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
Phys.org

TanSat's first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful

An international research team has analyzed measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission to identify carbon dioxide from human activities. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. Quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is one of the most important requirements needed for greenhouse gases to be monitored on a global basis.
Phys.org

UK's oldest human DNA obtained, revealing two distinct Paleolithic populations

The first genetic data from Paleolithic human individuals in the U.K.—the oldest human DNA obtained from the British Isles so far—indicates the presence of two distinct groups that migrated to Britain at the end of the last ice age, according to new research. Published today in Nature Ecology...
Phys.org

These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics

Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Phys.org

Methane 'super-emitters' mapped by NASA's new Earth space mission

NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission is mapping the prevalence of key minerals in the planet's dust-producing deserts—information that will advance our understanding of airborne dust's effects on climate. But EMIT has demonstrated another crucial capability: detecting the presence of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. In...
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

How many bees can you fit in an X-ray machine? Researchers peer inside swarms for a deeper look at their distribution

Researchers at CU Boulder have, for the first time, used X-ray computed tomography (also known as a CT scan) to peer inside swarms of honeybees. The scans provide a deeper look at these humble insects: Bees, the group discovered, don't clump together in a random group. Instead, they seem to form dome-shaped structures following surprisingly sophisticated mathematical rules, or what researchers call a "scaling law." The results could one day help engineers design more resilient buildings, or even swarms of tiny robots that behave a lot like insects, said study senior author Orit Peleg.

