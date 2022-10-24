Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study shows that global mitigation efforts to avoid climate change cannot neglect small and medium emerging emitters
International efforts to avoid dangerous climate change by reaching the global 1.5°C target are unlikely to be achieved in "emerging emitter" countries without substantial further decreases in the costs of non-emitting energy deployment or economic support and low-carbon technology transfer from historically high-emitting countries. This is according to new...
Phys.org
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org
Niobespherene: A full-metal hollow cage cluster with superatomic stability and resistant to CO attack
In a paper published in National Science Review, a CO-tolerant niobium cluster Nb12+ was discovered by reacting Nbn+ with CO in a well-designed flow tube reactor. The origin of the chemical inertness of Nb12+, named a "niobespherene," is unveiled by unique superatomic states which are contributed by both the 5s and 4d electrons of niobium. The energy-descent superatomic 2S and 2P orbitals composed of d-electrons delocalize throughout the Nb12+ and balance the cluster structure, giving rise to cage aromaticity and enhanced stability.
Phys.org
Penguin feathers may be secret to effective anti-icing technology
Ice buildup on powerlines and electric towers brought the northern US and southern Canada to a standstill during the Great Ice Storm of 1998, leaving many in the cold and dark for days and even weeks. Whether it is on wind turbines, electric towers, drones, or airplane wings, dealing with...
Leaves on the line? Fire the LASER! Network Rail tests hi-tech equipment which vaporises troublesome leaves in trial to see if it's more effective than high pressure water systems
Hi-tech plasma jets and laser beams are two solutions being trialled by Network Rail as they look for a way to combat leaves on the line. The autumnal problem of fallen leaves sticking to the tracks and causing travel chaos has been a long-running joke, but now vaporising 'space age' kit is being tested.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Phys.org
A new approach, not currently described by the Clean Air Act, could eliminate air pollution disparities
While air quality has improved dramatically over the past 50 years thanks in part to the Clean Air Act, people of color at every income level in the United States are still exposed to higher-than-average levels of air pollution. A team led by researchers at the University of Washington wanted...
Phys.org
Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change
An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
earth.com
One carryout coffee could expose you to 1,500 plastic particles
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic which can get into our bodies through our food, drinks, or even the air that we breathe. Although scientists are not yet sure what is the effect of these compounds on human health, increasingly more studies have provided clear evidence that exposure to microplastics can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even DNA damage.
Phys.org
Electrons that flow like liquids pave the way for robust quantum computers
Quantum computers, which can perform calculations much faster than traditional computers, have a big problem: They are prone to data storage and processing errors caused by disturbances from the environment like vibrations and radiation from warm objects. But a discovery by scientists led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore),...
Nazi shipwreck is leaking toxic chemicals into the sea, 80 years after sinking
A Nazi shipwreck that sank in the North Sea in 1942 is still polluting the seafloor around it, but there are signs of sea life adapting to the wreck.
Phys.org
Global change may foster short-term evolutionary adaptation in microbes
A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona suggests that global change is promoting the short-term evolutionary adaptation of the Earth microbiome, which constitutes ~15% of the total planetary biomass. This could have direct implications for society, since we rely on microbes for so many important processes.
CNBC
UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
Phys.org
TanSat's first attempt to detect human-caused CO2 is successful
An international research team has analyzed measurements from the TanSat mission and the Copernicus Sentinel-5 Precursor mission to identify carbon dioxide from human activities. This is the first attempt to use TanSat measurements to detect anthropogenic, or human-caused, carbon dioxide emission signatures. Quantifying anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions is one of the most important requirements needed for greenhouse gases to be monitored on a global basis.
Phys.org
UK's oldest human DNA obtained, revealing two distinct Paleolithic populations
The first genetic data from Paleolithic human individuals in the U.K.—the oldest human DNA obtained from the British Isles so far—indicates the presence of two distinct groups that migrated to Britain at the end of the last ice age, according to new research. Published today in Nature Ecology...
Phys.org
These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics
Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Phys.org
Methane 'super-emitters' mapped by NASA's new Earth space mission
NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission is mapping the prevalence of key minerals in the planet's dust-producing deserts—information that will advance our understanding of airborne dust's effects on climate. But EMIT has demonstrated another crucial capability: detecting the presence of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. In...
Phys.org
How many bees can you fit in an X-ray machine? Researchers peer inside swarms for a deeper look at their distribution
Researchers at CU Boulder have, for the first time, used X-ray computed tomography (also known as a CT scan) to peer inside swarms of honeybees. The scans provide a deeper look at these humble insects: Bees, the group discovered, don't clump together in a random group. Instead, they seem to form dome-shaped structures following surprisingly sophisticated mathematical rules, or what researchers call a "scaling law." The results could one day help engineers design more resilient buildings, or even swarms of tiny robots that behave a lot like insects, said study senior author Orit Peleg.
Comments / 0