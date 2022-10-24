ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

Saverio John Iacovelli, 81

Saverio John Iacovelli, age 81, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. John was born and raised in Quincy. He was employed by the City of Quincy as a laborer, working in the Highway Department for forty years. He had been retired for many years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Louise V. Doherty, 95

Louise Victoria (LaVena) Doherty, 95 of Quincy, MA died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 20, 2022. Born on May 23, 1927, and raised in Dorchester, Louise married her husband Jack on May 4th, 1947, and shortly after moved to Squantum where they lived and raised their large family for nearly 50 years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Arthur P. Barrett, 92

Arthur P. (Bud) Barrett, 92, longtime resident of Cape Cod and Hingham, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1930, to the late Francis and Florence (Carney) Barrett in Salem, MA and raised in North Quincy. He was the loving husband for 63 years to the late Marjorie Graham Barrett. He was predeceased by his beloved son, the late Steven G. Barrett and devoted brother of the late Francis M. Barrett.
HINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy