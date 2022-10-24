Arthur P. (Bud) Barrett, 92, longtime resident of Cape Cod and Hingham, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 23, 1930, to the late Francis and Florence (Carney) Barrett in Salem, MA and raised in North Quincy. He was the loving husband for 63 years to the late Marjorie Graham Barrett. He was predeceased by his beloved son, the late Steven G. Barrett and devoted brother of the late Francis M. Barrett.

