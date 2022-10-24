Read full article on original website
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
Utah's booze prices exceed national norms
Utah has some of the highest liquor prices in the country, according to an Axios analysis of liquor prices in all 50 states. Why it matters: Liquor sales brought about $240 million in revenue to the state's coffers last year. What's happening: With a mandated 88% markup for liquor, Utahns...
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
kpcw.org
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
‘Till the Last Drop: As the Water Grows Scarce in Utah, Urban and Rural Needs Come to a Head
This reporting has been a collaboration between Sierra Nevada Ally and the Daily Yonder, with photography provided by the Deep Indigo Collective. From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Utah named one of the 'breathtaking' places to visit in 2023 by National Geographic
SALT LAKE CITY — Move over Greece, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, it's now Utah's time to shine among the world's best. While no secret to residents and those who have previously explored the Beehive State, Utah was named Tuesday as one of the 25 "breathtaking" places in the entire world to visit in 2023.
Does the weekend snowstorm kick Utah off to a good water year?
Utah’s northern Utah mountains ended up with some impressive snow totals as the result of the weekend storm. Will it help the drought, and is more on the way?
Gephardt Daily
Utah attorney general opposes CDC proposal to add COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization list
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined Louisiana A.G. Jeff Landry in opposing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposal to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations. The Republican attorneys general slammed the CDC’s...
Opinion: Utah should grow into its gaps
Infill is when vacant or underutilized sites within already developed areas are developed. Read more about infill here.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah voters to decide Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are deciding whether to amend the Utah Constitution to allow the legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency. Right now, the legislature can appropriate up to one percent of the state’s budget. Voting “for” Constitutional Amendment A means you approve of them spending up to five percent.
Utah mom, experts warn of rising cases of RSV
A Saratoga Springs mom urged parents to know the signs of RSV, a respiratory virus that sent two of her kids to the hospital.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
ksl.com
Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving
This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
ksl.com
Is a criminal record holding you back? This Utah app can help you get back on track
This story is sponsored by Rasa. You might be surprised to learn that the Utah State Courts reports that more than one in four Utahns has a criminal record, according to the Utah State Courts. Having a record can prevent you from getting a job, renting an apartment, qualifying for a loan, volunteering in your kid's school, and obtaining several other opportunities.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
Next winter storm expected to largely miss the Wasatch
UTAH — The next storm to bring snow to the Wasatch is forecast to come into the area on Wednesday and last through Thursday. Powderchasers recent seven-day forecast shows the […]
