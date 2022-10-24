ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
UTAH STATE
Axios

Utah's booze prices exceed national norms

Utah has some of the highest liquor prices in the country, according to an Axios analysis of liquor prices in all 50 states. Why it matters: Liquor sales brought about $240 million in revenue to the state's coffers last year. What's happening: With a mandated 88% markup for liquor, Utahns...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
UTAH STATE
kpcw.org

Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state

Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah voters to decide Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are deciding whether to amend the Utah Constitution to allow the legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency. Right now, the legislature can appropriate up to one percent of the state’s budget. Voting “for” Constitutional Amendment A means you approve of them spending up to five percent.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Doing these 6 things can help make sure your car is ready for Utah winter driving

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Autumn in Utah — and all of its beautiful colors — has been quickly replaced with snow along the Wasatch Front. Winter is here, and so are everyone's not-so-favorite driving conditions. Fresh snow is beautiful, but it can be tough on your car and tricky to drive in, as evidenced by the 189 crashes during Utah's first major snowstorm last year.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Is a criminal record holding you back? This Utah app can help you get back on track

This story is sponsored by Rasa. You might be surprised to learn that the Utah State Courts reports that more than one in four Utahns has a criminal record, according to the Utah State Courts. Having a record can prevent you from getting a job, renting an apartment, qualifying for a loan, volunteering in your kid's school, and obtaining several other opportunities.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy