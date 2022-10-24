When Matthew Jacobs’s name is first displayed on screen in this likable documentary, he is identified as a “mid-level screenwriter”; it’s more of a self-deprecating description than a diss given that he is one of the film’s co-directors (along with Vanessa Yuille) as well as the feature’s star subject. But his filmography is a mixed bag, and includes several things you may never have heard of (Bar America and the cartoon Justin and the Knights of Valour), little remembered reworkings of established works (a 1994 version of Lassie, Young Indiana Jones TV movies), the original story for one of Disney’s least popular works (The Emperor’s New Groove), the film adaptation for one stone-cold British cult classic (Paperhouse, 1988), and the script for 1996’s Doctor Who: The Movie.

1 DAY AGO