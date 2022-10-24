Read full article on original website
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Yardbarker
Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?
Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Questions Arise Amid Early Losing Streak
As it stands right now, the New York Islanders are in the basement of the Eastern Conference six games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. At 2-4-0, it’s been a difficult start for the Islanders, who had high expectations for themselves, as did many fans and those in the media. With a lineup in flux and mixed-bag performances game to game as well as up and down the roster, it may be some time before we see what this team is truly made of. And while it’s not all doom and gloom, it isn’t not looking good for the Islanders as they head into a difficult stretch of the schedule.
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
Yardbarker
Alexandar Georgiev helps Avs top Rangers in shootout
Alexandar Georgiev made a season-high 44 saves in his return to New York and then made three more in a shootout as the Colorado Avalanche earned a 3-2 victory over the host Rangers on Tuesday night. Evan Rodrigues netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout as...
ESPN
Canadiens' Price set 'to take it step by step' with injury
MONTREAL -- When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go. There are some important steps along the way, too. Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price said Monday that his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not the potential end of his 15-year run in the NHL.
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Yardbarker
Wild shake up lines, get vintage Fleury to beat Habs
Marc-Andre Fleury was in vintage form and mass line changed seemed to do just enough on both ends of the ice to lift the Minnesota Wild 3-1 over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. Fleury stood on his head for a few saves and the only puck that got by him...
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Forward Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's Iron Man
In his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was always one thing always evident about Phil Kessel, he loved the game. The love of the game led Kessel to two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 and has now put him in sole possession of the NHL's Ironman record. Kessel...
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL iron man streak
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Kessel tied the mark, previously set by Keith Yandle last season, during Monday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs by playing in his 989th consecutive game.
Yardbarker
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky to have tests on UBI
Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky is having tests Monday on the upper-body injury he sustained last week. The team announced he won't practice Monday. Slafkovsky, 18, is day-to-day and missed Saturday's game against Dallas with the injury. The top overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Slafkovsky scored his...
Yardbarker
Rangers Season Could Sour Quickly if Halak Keeps Struggling
The New York Rangers’ most important player was hit in the mask with a puck during practice Monday. After leaning over momentarily in pain, star goaltender Igor Shesterkin slammed his stick against the glass, an act that brought mostly relief from his team as he expressed frustration rather than any indication he was hurt.
cbs17
Hurricanes Stadium Series game time announced against Capitals; ticket prices soaring to $1,200 for on the glass
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You knew the Carolina Hurricanes were facing off against their Metropolitan foe Washington Capitals outside in Carter-Finley Stadium in February. But now, you know what time. 8 p.m. eastern. The NHL has given the Stadium Series matchup the primetime Saturday slot on Feb. 18. Select...
