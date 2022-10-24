Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
idahoednews.org
Opposition group blasts prospect of revised class schedules if Idaho Falls bond fails
Debate over the Idaho Falls School District’s quarter-million-dollar bond issue is heating up, with the district raising the prospect of revised class schedules if the measure fails and a local opposition group decrying that idea and questioning the district’s efforts to be transparent ahead of the election. Bond...
Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter
Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Jutveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller’s whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 527-8553.
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
buckrail.com
Several alerts in effect on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has alerted travelers that no trailer traffic and a weight limit of 60,000 GVW is in effect over Teton Pass between Jackson and the Idaho State line from milepost 7 to 17. WYDOT also issued chain law level 1 into effect.
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Storms setting up again
As remnants of last nights storms move out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, there may some sun that is able to break through later once we get the clouds out of here. Winds from SW 10-15 mph today with highs from the upper 30's in the mountains to mid-to-upper 40's in the valley. 48 in Salmon, 40 in Island Park.
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
eastidahonews.com
District-wide issues prompt D91 to propose $250M bond. Here’s what supporters and detractors have to say about it
IDAHO FALLS — Crowded classrooms, security and safety concerns. These are some of the issues Idaho Falls School District 91 has been dealing with for years, and if a $250 million bond doesn’t pass during the election, students in the district could face year-round school or split sessions.
eastidahonews.com
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
eastidahonews.com
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
buckrail.com
Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls woman allegedly stabs roommate in the head with fork after argument over dishes
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged with a felony after allegedly getting into a violent fight with her roommate over dishes. Lacey Sandoval was charged with felony aggravated battery. According to documents, the incident happened in September but a court case wasn’t filed against Sandoval until October.
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County neighborhoods concerned about proposed housing project
IDAHO FALLS – A proposed housing development on a 44-acre piece of property in Bonneville County is a hot-topic for surrounding communities. Jay and Brenda Johnson purchased the land on 49th North between Ammon Road and 45th East several years ago. It’s referred to in public documents as the Badger Creek subdivision. Levi Jarvis with Snowcrest Development, the developer for the housing project, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to build about 80 townhomes at that location.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested in Jefferson County following robbery
RIGBY – A man is in custody following a robbery in Rigby Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street was robbed about 4:30 p.m. The suspect “stole an undetermined amount of cash,” according to Fullmer. He did not...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Idaho sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman
BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland’s door.
eastidahonews.com
Name of Rigby robbery suspect released
RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m. Adam had made a purchase...
eastidahonews.com
Third Bonneville County inmate who escaped in July caught and charged
IDAHO FALLS — Authorities have caught a third man they say escaped from custody while on work release. Levi J. Bautista, 22, was found in Ada County on Sept. 12. According to a spokesman with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Bautista was transported last week to Bonneville County.
eastidahonews.com
Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’
IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Comments / 0