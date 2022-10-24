Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
iheart.com
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Mom Ruins Bride’s Wedding Dress Reveal in a Funny Tiktok Video: still not over this
Bride’s mum ‘ruins’ wedding dressPhaedrap / TikTok. A bride called out her mother for ruining the reveal of her wedding dress in a funny viral video. Her bridesmaids, artist, and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal. But when the time was right, her mother completely usurped her. It was a huge scandal!
Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is
You will not believe the size of the bathroom
SignalsAZ
Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
pethelpful.com
Dog Says Goodbye to Staff After 500 Days in the Shelter in Emotional Video
Across the country, there are many wonderful people who work hard in shelters to get the animals adopted. When an adoption does happen, it is a joyous, yet sad occasion, because this pet that they have developed a relationship with is leaving with their new family. When one long term pup at a shelter was recently adopted, the staff had a special celebration planned to say goodbye to him.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Angela Shuts Down Michael's Influencer Dreams in Sneak Peek
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Angela doesn't want Michael to do it for the 'gram. In this exclusive clip from the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are in the middle of a fight about his Instagram use, as Michael pleads with his 56-year-old wife, "You know I love you."
Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media
Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.
24 Screenshots Of Rude, Greedy Parents That Make Me Want To Text My Parents And Thank Them For Being Normal
BLESS the people who had the patience to deal with these parents. Couldn't be me!
Adorable wife pranks husband with 'wrong' cookie cake after he cleared his bar exam
'I never doubted him, you know, but I wanted to make sure I had my bases covered and we were gonna celebrate with cookie cake, no matter what.'
Love is Blind: Season one contestant clarifies timeline of filming after fans left confused
A formerLove Is Blind contestant has cleared up some confusion around the timeline of the show, and how long couples get to know one another before they become engaged.Kelly Chase, who appeared on season one of the popular Netflix series, also revealed that the women do not get to choose their own engagement rings.The dating show sees 30 single men and women spend 10 days in “pods” getting to know each other, without ever seeing how they look. At the end of those days, the couples with the strongest romantic connections become engaged.In a video shared to TikTok, Chase...
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
And Action! Unique & Abasi’s Old Hollywood Themed Wedding
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal magazine, Issue No. 26, the Bracy’s Old Hollywood-themed wedding was perfectly planned by the bride herself with fun nods to Tinseltown. The couple first met on social media, but sealed their love story with a little help from Santa and some matching Christmas pajamas! With pops of red, black, white and gold featured prominently in their wedding color story, the colors added bold drama to what would be an unforgettable introduction to the day’s leading lady and her beautiful entourage of bridesmaids in their scene stealing scarlet gowns.
Comments / 0