SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson Interview, Halloween Events, Dump the Drugs, Winter Weather, Prescribed Burns – My Drive October 26th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Halloween events, an interview with Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson of the Cottonwood Police Department, Dump the Drugs, What winter will look like in Arizona this year, and more.
Humboldt Education Foundation Receives $50,000 from Builders
Earlier this year, the Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) received two significant donations. The Watkins Companies donated $6,972.00 while The Great Street Company donated $43,028.00 for a total of $50,000 donated by the local builders. The Great Street Company is a home builder based in Prescott Valley, AZ. and is owned...
Prescott Valley Police Bike Rodeo at Haunting on the Green
The Prescott Valley Police Department is happy to join the Town of Prescott Valley in celebrating the “Haunting on the Green” at the Prescott Valley Civic Center from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022. Lots of candy, gifts, and safety information will be available for kids at this event.
Northern Arizona Healthcare shares new hospital plans for Flagstaff campus
A large hospital complex planned for Flagstaff has Verde Valley residents worried it will redirect funds Northern Arizona Healthcare has promised to invest in Yavapai County. The people of Flagstaff, however, have different concerns.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
Cottonwood Offers Spay and Neuter Program
The City of Cottonwood recently received a grant through AZPETPLATES for a spay and neuter program. The City is partnering with Danza Del Sol Veterinary Medical Center and Verde Veterinary Hospital to sponsor a low cost spay/neuter clinic for family pets beginning November 1, 2022. The applications will be reviewed...
Enter Your Float in the Night Light Parade in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Night Light Parade on December 3rd which is a part of the Prescott Valley Winter Spectacular celebration!. Companies, associations, sports leagues, and clubs are all welcome to participate and create a float. There is no theme this year so...
Special Olympics Fuel of Dreams at Prescott Valley Fry’s
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 2:30PM to 5:30PM at Fry’s Food Stores, 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be helping customers pump gas and clean windshields at the Annual Fuel of Dreams to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona. Last year, more than $2,000 was donated in three hours as several Prescott Valley Police Officers pumped gas and cleaned windshields.
Meet Faith Summers; Hassayampa Inn's Resident Ghost
If you’re looking for a place to stay in Prescott, Arizona, and possibly share a room with a ghost, Hassayampa Inn in Arizona may be the place for you!. Do you believe in ghosts? Well, I wasn't sure, until I stayed at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott, Arizona. This charming hotel is no doubt, beautiful and a fabulous place to stay or have an event at.
Scary Safety, Can Horror Movies Make Killers?, Traffic, Winona Ryder calls Prescott? | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
AZFamily
Yavapai County combats disinformation ahead of midterms with no elections director
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Election Day is on, and with two weeks to go Yavapai County doesn’t have an elections director. The longtime former director – Lynn Constabile, stepped down, saying she was tired of just how nasty things had become. Yavapai County tried to fill the position but said few people applied.
ADOT Lane Restrictions on State Route 69 in Mayer
ADOT, Arizona Department of Transportation, advises drivers to plan for daytime lane restrictions on State Route 69 between South Rocking Lake Lane and Old Sycamore Road (mileposts 265-268) in Mayer. Motorists should allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down, and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while...
Highlands Center Offers Fun, Fall, Family Events
The Highlands Center offers a variety of programs for students and families to help them discover the wonders of nature and become wise caretakers of the land. This year, the Highlands Center is welcoming the upcoming Holiday Season with a variety of family programs. From their popular Halloween Happening! and the 15th annual Holiday Bazaar to making your own Holiday Wreath and the annual Hiking Spree, the Highlands Center has exciting and festive activities for all ages!
Prescott Valley’s Rosa’s Pizzeria is Community Ice Rink Sponsor
Rosa’s Pizzeria in Prescott Valley is this year’s title sponsor for the Findlay Toyota Center’s Community Ice Rink – 2022/23 Season. The Rosa’s Pizzeria Community Ice Rink will be open from early November until mid- January, and over 14,000 people from our region are expected to come ice skating this season.
Frost Warning! Temps Below 30° are Forecast for Prescott
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona gives a frost warning and talks about how to protect your plant from the upcoming frost. Severe Frost Alert! Killing frost can damage summer plants through Tuesday night. Ensure plants are hydrated thoroughly. Reduce damage by covering vegetable plants, basil, and frost-sensitive flowers like marigolds, zinnia, and geraniums.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30 am to 1 pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
50+ Amazing Things to do in Prescott, Arizona
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Are you looking for a charming town to visit with plenty of activities? Prescott, AZ is perfect for you! Just 100 miles from Phoenix and 67 miles from Sedona, there's plenty to do in Prescott. You can explore the great outdoors with rock climbing or horseback riding, or stay indoors visited museums and shops. This guide will tell you all the best things to do in Prescott!
NASA's new lunar rover can climb rocks, drive sideways, has a toilet and is tooling around north of Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The United States' road to the Moon starts here -- on a dusty, pointy, hurts-to-walk on lava flow about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff. The lava flow is about 50,000 years old. What's bumping and swerving on it is the newest in NASA rides: A lunar rover.
