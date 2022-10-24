ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Troy man arrested in series of bank robberies

By Kyana Coleman
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is facing charges after a series of bank robberies in Oakland County.

On Oct. 21, 2022, Eddie Flint, 29, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robbery. Investigators believe Flint is responsible for the Sept. 20 Huntington Bank robbery, Sept. 24 robbery at Chase Bank, both in Troy, Sept. 27 at Huntington Bank in Royal Oak, and Oct. 3 at Vibe Credit Union in Berkley.

The suspect was wearing a mask and implied having a weapon in all four robberies. Days after the last robbery, Flint purchased a one-way flight from Detroit to Las Vegas. Las Vegas police arranged for Flint to be arrested at Harry Reid International Airport. He was taken into custody and held pending extradition back to Michigan. He was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Flint was arraigned at 52-4 District Court and given a $2 million cash bond.

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

