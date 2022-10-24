Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
wlad.com
Danbury GOP Board of Ed chair challenging Democratic incumbent in 138th House District
Democratic incumbent Ken Gucker is seeking another term representing the 138th House District. He is being challenged by Republican Rachel Chaleski, the Danbury Board of Education chairwoman. She was working in corporate finance and then a stay at home mom. Gucker says there was a lot accomplished in the last...
wlad.com
Danbury City Councilman sent cease & desist letter from EIC
A Danbury City Councilman has been sent a cease and desist letter from the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, over alleged illegal dumping of refuse on city-owned wetlands. On their meeting agenda Wednesday was the letter sent to Michael Halas about the Barnum Road property. The order requires Halas to submit an environmental restoration plan to clean up the materials to clear up the violation of the city's Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Regulations. EIC chair Bernard Gallo says they recently became aware of what was called an “ongoing” issue involving the dumping of shrubs, old pumpkins, and other items doing damage to the watershed. Halas did not respond to the letter by the October 26th deadline and did not appear at the meeting that night.
wlad.com
Contentious discussion in Bethel on fire department project requests
There was a contentious discussion among the two Bethel Board of Selectmen members when it comes to the way of funding requests for the two volunteer Fire Departments in town. A number of requests were on the agenda for their last meeting, with the proposals to be funded from the capital non-recurring fund.
wlad.com
Conn. Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 case rates for Greater Danbury area
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. According to the report ending October 27th, there were 30 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 12, and Brookfield had 10. There were 0 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 12 in New Milford, and 30 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 6.
wlad.com
Halloween events scheduled this weekend in Greater Danbury area towns
On Saturday, the Pumpkin Parade for children to trick or treat at local businesses will be taking place in Wilton Center. Police say due to the high number of pedestrians the traffic pattern will be altered during the event. Old Ridgefield Road will be closed between the Village Market and Godfrey Place between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Wilton CERT and Wilton Police will assist with the detours. Drivers are asked to plan accordingly and to have patience in the area.
wlad.com
Danbury Police, Fire mourn sudden death of longtime dispatcher
Danbury Police, Fire mourn sudden death of longtime dispatcher. A longtime Danbury dispatcher passed away unexpectedly Monday and is being remembered by the Police and Fire Departments. Martin Robert Nelson started with Western Connecticut 911 Center, IXP Danbury, as one of the original hires in 2014. In addition to his primary duties as a 911 Call Taker, the 59-year old was certified as an Emergency Medical Dispatcher and on countless occasions was able to provide medical instructions such as CPR or Narcan administration to callers in need. Calling hours will be held at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.
wlad.com
Ecuadorian national charged with illegal reentry into U.S.
An Ecuadorian national last residing in Danbury has been charged with illegal reentry into the United States. 47-year old Luis Salto Saico was indicted earlier this month and pleaded not guilty. Saico has been detained since his arrest September 26th. According to court documents, he was arrested in Ohio in 2006 for aggravated vehicular assault, pleaded guilty to that charge and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. After serving approximately eight months of imprisonment, he was removed to Ecuador in July 2008. In July 2022, ICE learned that Saico was living in Danbury after he was arrested for sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
wlad.com
Bethel Library to host 4th Community Economic Development Fund webinar
Bethel Library to host 4th Community Economic Development Fund webinar. Bethel Library is hosting a virtual event tomorrow afternoon as part of their Community Economic Development Fund webinar series for small business owners. Tomorrow is the 4th event and is about Planning a Successful Business Exit. Only a small percentage of businesses outlive their owners. Some owners sell, others transfer interests to family or partners and some close up permanently. A company dedicated to helping small companies manage their business will lead the discussion and says the time to start thinking about the financial aspects of exit plans is now, not when unforeseen events or adverse circumstances narrow the choices. Registration is required for tomorrow afternoon's virtual event.
wlad.com
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered
DEA Drug Takeback Day today, Naloxone training offered. The Southbury Police Department is among the local law enforcement agencies participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Takeback Day today. It's a chance for the public to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. No intravenous solutions, injectables, needles or thermometers will be accepted, neither illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. It's from 9am to 2pm. In addition to local police departments taking part in the Takeback Day, the Northwest Corner Prevention Network is offering a course on how to administer Naloxone. Participants will learn how to use the opioid reversal drug to save a life if someone suffering an opioid overdose. Participants will also receive a free Naloxone kit, though supplies are limited. The training session Saturday is at noon at Kent Town Hall.
wlad.com
Danbury man arrested on drug related charges
A Danbury man has been arrested on drug related charges. Detectives carried out search warrants yesterday, granted as part of an investigation of fentanyl sales in the City. 42-year old Luis Yupangui-Sigua was the subject of the investigation. During a search of his apartment, Police found fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax, and a large sum of cash. He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on 50-thousand dollars bond. Danbury Police say this is part of a continuing operation in partnership with the DEA to crackdown on Fentanyl sold in the City to reduce overdose deaths.
wlad.com
Kitchen fire extinguished at Monroe restaurant
A restaurant fire was reported in Monroe yesterday. The Monroe, Stepney, and Stevenson Fire Departments responded to the Village Square Shopping Center yesterday morning for a reported fire out, with a smoke condition in a restaurant. Firefighters found a heavy smoke condition in the dining room, and kitchen area. Fire Marshal William Davin says an employee had a pan of oil on the cooking range top when the oil caught fire, the kitchen fire suppression system activated, and the employee also use a, extinguisher to put out the flames. Damage was contained to the range, hood, duct work, and the exhaust fan for the kitchen hood. Several fans were set up to ventilate the area. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour. Davin urged all business owners to have their employees trained in fire extinguisher usage and know where all the safe guards of the business are.
Comments / 0