A Danbury City Councilman has been sent a cease and desist letter from the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, over alleged illegal dumping of refuse on city-owned wetlands. On their meeting agenda Wednesday was the letter sent to Michael Halas about the Barnum Road property. The order requires Halas to submit an environmental restoration plan to clean up the materials to clear up the violation of the city's Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Regulations. EIC chair Bernard Gallo says they recently became aware of what was called an “ongoing” issue involving the dumping of shrubs, old pumpkins, and other items doing damage to the watershed. Halas did not respond to the letter by the October 26th deadline and did not appear at the meeting that night.

1 DAY AGO