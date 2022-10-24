Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
The window to college’s ghostly presence
WILMINGTON — Haunted horses aren’t the only spooky presence to be seen at Wilmington College. Libby Hayes, Senior Director of Human Resources at the college, managed to take a photo of what appeared to be a ghost at College Hall. In February 2021, a co-worker had told Hayes...
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
wnewsj.com
Friends of Wilmington Library book sale a success; ‘check out’ the ‘non-check-out’ book room
WILMNGTON — The Friends of the Library (FOL) would like to thank those who came to the book sale on Saturday, October 22. Despite the lack of category organization, or maybe the thrill of the hunt, shoppers seemed well satisfied. The book sale provided an opportunity to introduce the...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
dayton.com
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
Jessica Ross’s life has been blowing up since she got her first role in the blockbuster movie “Halloween Ends,” which was released on Oct. 14. “It’s been more exciting than I could ever imagine,” said the 2007 Hamilton High School graduate in response to appearing in the latest “Halloween” franchise movie.
wnewsj.com
Murphy’s Monster Mash set for Saturday is free for all
WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will host The Murphy’s Monster Mash — a free Dance Party & Halloween Celebration — noon-4 p.m. this Saturday, October 29. The event will feature activities throughout the theatre – games, pumpkin decorating, a reading corner, crafts, and trick-or-treating at each station, with candy and non-food items.
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion
The Edgewood home that captivated imaginations and international attention is on the market. We still don’t know who owns it. The post Selling The Edgewood Mystery Mansion appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
wnewsj.com
More locals caught ‘green-handed’ recycling properly by CC SWMD
Buster the Mouse and Erin Hartsock from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently “busted” Virginia Saville of the Sabina area putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers next to the Sabina Public Pool at 449 S. Jackson St. Virginia is a long-time recycler and...
wnewsj.com
Community Care Hospice invites community to annual Hope for the Holidays grief program
WILMINGTON — This holiday season, Community Care Hospice invites the community to remember and celebrate loved ones at Hope for the Holidays — a holiday grief support program. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive.
wnewsj.com
Week 11 Preview: Wilmington at Wapakoneta
With the exception of the Covid-19 season of 2020 when every high school football team in Ohio was eligible for the playoffs, Wilmington hasn’t advanced to the post-season since 2009. The Hurricane is the 13 seed and will travel to 4 see Wapakoneta for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff....
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Out in Ohio: Nonprofit reframing LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with faith
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio nonprofit is dismantling animosity between some members of two clashing groups: the LGBTQ+ community and the Christian faith. LoveBoldly is creating and seeking out Christian spaces championing members of the LGBTQ+ community. For the organization, there […]
wnewsj.com
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
WLWT 5
3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
