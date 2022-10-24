ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtae.com

EMS battling fire at Spring Garden residence

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 is responding to a fire in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Officials said the fire is happening on Iona Street. There were no injuries or transports in connection to this fire. There is no official word yet on the severity of the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: What does it take become a volunteer firefighter?

This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes us to two Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire departments to answer a question from a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer who's a volunteer firefighter himself. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Mike Komondor was wondering, "What does it take to become a volunteer fireman these days?" According...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters

PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Allegheny County Shop ‘n Save

One lucky lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Lottery officials said Monday that the winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save along Buttermilk Hollow Road in West Mifflin. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched four...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

New police force created at Penn Hills School District

The Penn Hills School District officially has its own police force. The school board voted to create the new department during a meeting over the summer. Board members hired Keith Lazaron as their first school police chief Monday. They narrowed down their candidates to five people before selecting Lazaron. "We...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies after being involved in crash in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said a woman died after being involved in a crash in Imperial. The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 8000 block of Steubenville Pike. The medical examiner said Patricia Astflalk, 76, of Weirton, West Virginia,...
IMPERIAL, PA
wtae.com

Suspect charged in Oct. 16 South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened back on Oct. 16. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say witnesses and street cameras helped them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight

PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shapiro stumps for 33rd PA House District candidate Mandy Steele

CHESWICK, Pa. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined forces Wednesday with 33rd state House District candidate Mandy Steele in a campaign canvassing rally in Cheswick. “It is all on the line right now," Shapiro said at the rally, "and we have to do our work to protect those...
CHESWICK, PA
wtae.com

Family friend reacts to Greene County man accused of abusing daughter

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A family friend is speaking out after a Greene County father is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter and burying her in the yard. John Kraft is facing a number of felony charges, including strangulation and aggravated assault. According to the criminal complaint, the child’s head...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead, two injured in Beaver County crash

INDUSTRY, Pa. — One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital following a 3-vehicle crash in Industry, Beaver County. The crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Midland-Beaver Road. As of early Thursday morning, the identity of the person...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Action Weather: Your winter weather outlook for 2022-23

PITTSBURGH — Curious about what the winter ahead holds? Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Mike Harvey gives you his outlook for upcoming snowfall. Click above to see the winter outlook for snow. Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla shares more on what temperatures we might see this winter in the video below:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Suspect in custody after Lawrence County SWAT situation

Police and SWAT officers responded to an incident in New Castle, Lawrence County, Tuesday. This was in the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road at the Harbor Heights Housing Complex. Police were asking residents to avoid the area. The situation has since resolved and police said the suspect is...

