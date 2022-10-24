Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
South Side bar closes for good after District Attorney stops their liquor sales
PITTSBURGH — An exchange of gunfire has led one establishment on Pittsburgh’s South Side to close for good. The Allegheny County District Attorney ordered the bar to stop all liquor sales the day after the Sept. 26 shooting. A few days ago, the District Attorney sent a letter...
wtae.com
EMS battling fire at Spring Garden residence
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 is responding to a fire in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Officials said the fire is happening on Iona Street. There were no injuries or transports in connection to this fire. There is no official word yet on the severity of the fire.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: What does it take become a volunteer firefighter?
This week's "Ask Kelly" segment takes us to two Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire departments to answer a question from a Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer who's a volunteer firefighter himself. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Mike Komondor was wondering, "What does it take to become a volunteer fireman these days?" According...
wtae.com
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters
PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
wtae.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Allegheny County Shop ‘n Save
One lucky lottery player is holding a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Lottery officials said Monday that the winning ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save along Buttermilk Hollow Road in West Mifflin. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched four...
wtae.com
Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
wtae.com
As new homeless center prepares to open, Pittsburgh cleanup of encampments will follow
PITTSBURGH — In the shadow of downtown Pittsburgh, homeless encampments continue on the river walk parallel to Fort Duquesne Boulevard. With colder weather approaching, a knowledgeable source tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the city's plan is for the encampments to be gone within the next three weeks. Mayor Ed...
wtae.com
New police force created at Penn Hills School District
The Penn Hills School District officially has its own police force. The school board voted to create the new department during a meeting over the summer. Board members hired Keith Lazaron as their first school police chief Monday. They narrowed down their candidates to five people before selecting Lazaron. "We...
wtae.com
Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office issues warning to Duquesne Light customers
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for Duquesne Light customers. Someone is calling customers and telling them they're behind on their electric bill. According to the sheriff's office, the caller then tells the customer if they don't immediately pay, he will come to their home and shut off their service.
wtae.com
Woman dies after being involved in crash in Imperial
IMPERIAL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said a woman died after being involved in a crash in Imperial. The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 8000 block of Steubenville Pike. The medical examiner said Patricia Astflalk, 76, of Weirton, West Virginia,...
wtae.com
Suspect charged in Oct. 16 South Side shooting
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened back on Oct. 16. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say witnesses and street cameras helped them...
wtae.com
Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight
PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
wtae.com
Shapiro stumps for 33rd PA House District candidate Mandy Steele
CHESWICK, Pa. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro joined forces Wednesday with 33rd state House District candidate Mandy Steele in a campaign canvassing rally in Cheswick. “It is all on the line right now," Shapiro said at the rally, "and we have to do our work to protect those...
wtae.com
17-year-old boy dies after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old boy died following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with a gunshot to the head and was then taken to the hospital...
wtae.com
Family friend reacts to Greene County man accused of abusing daughter
WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A family friend is speaking out after a Greene County father is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter and burying her in the yard. John Kraft is facing a number of felony charges, including strangulation and aggravated assault. According to the criminal complaint, the child’s head...
wtae.com
One dead, two injured in Beaver County crash
INDUSTRY, Pa. — One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital following a 3-vehicle crash in Industry, Beaver County. The crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Midland-Beaver Road. As of early Thursday morning, the identity of the person...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Action Weather: Your winter weather outlook for 2022-23
PITTSBURGH — Curious about what the winter ahead holds? Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Mike Harvey gives you his outlook for upcoming snowfall. Click above to see the winter outlook for snow. Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla shares more on what temperatures we might see this winter in the video below:
wtae.com
Suspect in custody after Lawrence County SWAT situation
Police and SWAT officers responded to an incident in New Castle, Lawrence County, Tuesday. This was in the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road at the Harbor Heights Housing Complex. Police were asking residents to avoid the area. The situation has since resolved and police said the suspect is...
wtae.com
‘We are forever grateful’: Survivor thanks first responders four years after Tree of Life shooting
PITTSBURGH — Thursday marks 4 years since 11 people were killed in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The event is the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Several remembrances are planned to remember the victims on Thursday. Pittsburgh’s Action News...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania man who served 17 years in prison for crime he didn't commit dies
Drew Whitley, the Braddock man exonerated after spending 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, has died. He was 66. The Innocence Project at Point Park University worked to get the DNA evidence submitted to prove that Whitley did not kill Noreen Malloy in 1988 as she left her shift at a West Mifflin McDonald’s.
Comments / 0