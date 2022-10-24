ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

FOX 28 Spokane

Boy found dead in April identified, mother 1 of 2 suspects

Authorities say a boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and the child’s mother and another woman are suspects in his death. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Wednesday the boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Huls says the boy’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, and the other woman, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice in his death. Coleman was arrested last week but Anderson remains at large. Anderson also faces an arrest warrant for murder issued Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
kptv.com

Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school. Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
FOX 28 Spokane

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX 28 Spokane

Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
ADELANTO, CA
KOMO News

Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WASHINGTON STATE
WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road. The 75-year-old Barbour had the wreck Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff says Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol described Barbour as “stable and alert.” Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. He is a Washington lobbyist and chaired the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.
YAZOO CITY, MS
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

