Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Salem school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boy found dead in April identified, mother 1 of 2 suspects
Authorities say a boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and the child’s mother and another woman are suspects in his death. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Wednesday the boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Huls says the boy’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, and the other woman, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice in his death. Coleman was arrested last week but Anderson remains at large. Anderson also faces an arrest warrant for murder issued Tuesday.
kptv.com
Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school. Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.
FOX 28 Spokane
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
Before deputy shot her in Portland, woman spent years stealing cars ‘to stay warm,’ court documents allege
Months before a 26-year-old Portland woman was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in a Honda sedan that had been reported stolen, she admitted to heisting cars to keep warm and avoid sleeping in shelters. Erin Marie Juge told a police officer she didn’t have a job and needed a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
KDRV
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
Adau Duop fled Sudan for Portland. Then she was killed
Adau Duop was 25. She was a refugee from South Sudan. Their family came to the United States in 2010, when Duop was 13.
KATU.com
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
KOMO News
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi ex-Gov. Haley Barbour hospitalized after wreck
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was hospitalized after wrecking his SUV while swerving to avoid a dog on a rural road. The 75-year-old Barbour had the wreck Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake outside Yazoo City, about 50 miles northwest of Jackson. Barbour lives in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff says Barbour was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The Mississippi Highway Patrol described Barbour as “stable and alert.” Barbour is a Republican and served two terms as governor, from January 2004 to January 2012. He is a Washington lobbyist and chaired the Republican National Committee from 1993 to 1997.
KDRV
New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
Comments / 0