2 Portsmouth schools dismiss early Wednesday following bomb threats
Out of an abundance of caution, Waters Middle School was evacuated immediately and is having an early dismissal given the time it would take for emergency responders to conduct a search of the school.
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
WAVY News 10
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A few more area schools have received more anonymous bomb threats on Tuesday, a day after threats to numerous schools in Hampton Roads that led to some canceling classes. The threats have all been unfounded and appear to have a familiar pattern. They’ve come via...
13newsnow.com
Gloucester County Public Schools to enforce school bus traffic violations with AI-powered cameras
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Starting on Halloween, Gloucester County Public Schools will partner with BusPatrol to use AI cameras on school buses and catch people who illegally pass them, a spokesperson for BusPatrol said. The school bus safety program was designed to cut down on the number of times drivers...
School safety expert warns of consequences for calling in false school threats
NORFOLK, Va. — The number of school threats is growing across the country and right here in Hampton Roads. Just this week, several schools in the area reported bomb threats. On Monday, students and teachers were evacuated from seven Hampton Roads schools: Deep Creek High School, Indian River High School, Oscar Smith High School and Western Branch High School, all in Chesapeake, Granby High School in Norfolk, Churchland High School and Manor High School in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
foxrichmond.com
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
WAVY News 10
‘Transformational’ Early Childhood Center coming to Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In partnership with Peake Childhood Center and Virginia Peninsula Community College, the City of Newport News has broken ground on an $11 million early childhood center expected to open in summer 2024. The new facility will serve about 200 children ages six weeks to...
Newport News School Board races feature battles between three incumbents and challengers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three incumbents face challenges for a chance to serve on Newport News School Board. There are four seats up for votes in November. With the exception of an uncontested at-large seat, each race features an incumbent and a challenger. Gary Hunter is running unopposed for...
Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning
Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Deep Creek High School classes canceled due to bomb threat
Classes at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake have been canceled after the school received a bomb threat.
Pharrell's YELLOW organization to discuss education at Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum is just around the corner. The three-day music and business event is set for Norfolk's NEON District from November 1 through 3. Pharrell's nonprofit organization YELLOW is also getting involved in the forum. YELLOW opened its first micro-school, YELLOWHAB, in September...
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m. Authorities found a gun in...
Some area schools dismiss early Monday due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
City of Suffolk offering safe Halloween events for families
The City of Suffolk is offering several safe Halloween-related events for families. The city is reminding people that trick-or-treating is for those ages 12 and under.
Chesapeake residents hope curbside recycling returns, discuss alternatives
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Recycling in Chesapeake is back in the spotlight. Over the summer, the City of Chesapeake voted to end city-funded curbside recycling, despite a petition with more than 7,000 signatures asking them to keep it. However, Wednesday night, community members came together to make it clear that...
Job ad listed for Norfolk police chief position
NORFOLK, Va. — Six and a half months after Larry Boone abruptly retired as top cop, Norfolk city leaders are pushing ahead to find a permanent replacement. On Tuesday, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer told council members during a work session that he believes the schedule is on track to announce a new chief by the end of the year.
13News Now
