School safety expert warns of consequences for calling in false school threats

NORFOLK, Va. — The number of school threats is growing across the country and right here in Hampton Roads. Just this week, several schools in the area reported bomb threats. On Monday, students and teachers were evacuated from seven Hampton Roads schools: Deep Creek High School, Indian River High School, Oscar Smith High School and Western Branch High School, all in Chesapeake, Granby High School in Norfolk, Churchland High School and Manor High School in Portsmouth.
Suffolk school learns sign language to communicate with cafeteria worker

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It is no secret that it is important to be inclusive, and students and staff at Nansemond Parkway Elementary School in Suffolk take inclusivity seriously. In Kari Maskelony’s fourth grade classroom, students are learning about lunch. “So, today for lunch, guys, it’s pizza,” Maskelony...
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
‘Transformational’ Early Childhood Center coming to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – In partnership with Peake Childhood Center and Virginia Peninsula Community College, the City of Newport News has broken ground on an $11 million early childhood center expected to open in summer 2024. The new facility will serve about 200 children ages six weeks to...
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Job ad listed for Norfolk police chief position

NORFOLK, Va. — Six and a half months after Larry Boone abruptly retired as top cop, Norfolk city leaders are pushing ahead to find a permanent replacement. On Tuesday, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer told council members during a work session that he believes the schedule is on track to announce a new chief by the end of the year.
