2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Beaver Street yesterday at 3:55 p.m. While there were no injuries, one driver was cited said Police. One driver was cited “for unregistered/uninsured vehicle,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 113 Beaver Street on October...
Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a passport and other paperwork from an “unlocked” vehicle yesterday, according to Framingham Police. The victim reported it to police at 8:57 a.m.on Monday, October 24. The victim said the vehicle was parked at 149 Franklin Street and was “unlocked,” said the...
Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car
Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
Framingham Police Recover Vehicle Stolen From Wellesley
FRAMINGHAM – A vehicle reported stolen out of the Town of Wellesley, was recovered by Framingham Police this weekend. The vehicle was found at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday night at 115 Beaver Street, according to the public police log. No other information was released by Police.
Traffic Alert: Crash on Edgell Road in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Traffic is blocked both ways on Edgell Road due to a crash tonight, October 23, around 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into a tree, based on a photo submitted to SOURCE media. There is also a tree limb or a pole on Edgell near Belknap Road. Police...
Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
Turnto10.com
Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
whdh.com
Derailed train cars block off traffic in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A derailed train blocked off a major road in Framingham Sunday, police said. Officials said the train track flipped, causing the wheel to skid off the side. CSX cars carrying carbon dioxide stalled a section of track going through the city center, blocking off Waverly Street and diverting traffic into Concord Street.
Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School
ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore
A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away. A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.
Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham.
WCVB
Man killed in morning shooting across street from church in Worcester, Massachusetts, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has died after a Monday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Worcester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 480 Burncoat St. at about 8:40 a.m., where they found one person injured. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.
