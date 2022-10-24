ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man After 3-Vehicle Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man following a 3-car rear-end crash on Monday morning, October 24. The crash happened at 6:09 a.m. at 1 William Welch Way in Framingham. Police arrested at 6:51 a.m. Gerber F. Molina Garcia, 23, of 182 Hollis Street of Framingham. Garcia had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Rear Vehicle Window Shattered on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – A resident reported the rear window of a vehicle smashed on Friday night, October 21. The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. at 997 Waverely Street. “Rear car window was shattered, nothing missing from the car,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. Framingham Police have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Former employee drives car into Woonsocket Dollar Tree, police say

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said a former Dollar Tree employee is in custody after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into the Dollar Tree on Park Ave on Tuesday. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said police responded to a report of a disturbance at Crepeau Court around 4:15 p.m. where 49-year-old Scott Stern apparently got into a confrontation with another resident.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whdh.com

Derailed train cars block off traffic in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A derailed train blocked off a major road in Framingham Sunday, police said. Officials said the train track flipped, causing the wheel to skid off the side. CSX cars carrying carbon dioxide stalled a section of track going through the city center, blocking off Waverly Street and diverting traffic into Concord Street.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School

ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
ASHLAND, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue

FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy