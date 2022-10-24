ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama woman convicted of drowning infant daughter up for parole

By Kait Newsum
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A 36-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 8-month-old daughter could be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles (ABPP).

Desiree Dawn Childers was accused of intentionally drowning her infant daughter in September 2013, after an arrest warrant alleged that the baby, Blakely Alexandria Fairburn, was placed in the bathtub fully clothed.

According to reports at the time, the incident happened at home on Oak Brook Circle and was investigated by the Madison Police Department.

Paramedics tried to revive the child and rushed her to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Childers was initially charged with reckless murder. She was arrested in September 2013 on a $500,000 bond, and would later be released on December 26, 2013.

Desiree Childers (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)
During a jury trial in June 2017, Childers pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was immediately sentenced to 20 years in prison.

As of late October, Childers has served just over eight years of her sentence. Her earliest release date is set for September 3, 2034.

Faye Mcmillen
2d ago

leave her where she belongs. that's why so much crime mow. she should NEVER be free. WHATS WRONG WITH YOUR THINKING YOU SO CALLED JUSTICE SYSTEM???

Maari Hammond
2d ago

This thing should not have an opportunity for parole at all!! Put it in a pool, fully clothed, limiting its hands and feet, such as an infant moves.. see how it does!!

AP_000156.c5d1bd7b20554a83a05fbe42e3a0bd02.1613
2d ago

If a person is given 20 years, then they should have to do 20 years. People don’t fear prison anymore because they know they can do what they choose to someone and be out in a few short years and that’s just not right.

