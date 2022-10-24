Teen, his mom and uncle all charged after Lexington County shooting, sheriff says

A teenager, his mother and uncle were all arrested following a shooting that injured two people over the weekend, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.

Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller, 43, and Raymond Louis Wise, 44, are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center , jail records show.

“The shooting Saturday night was the result of a back-and-forth between two groups of teenagers that started near the three suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Road in Swansea ,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Based on what investigators have pieced together through interviews, about a dozen minors showed up at Fuller’s home to support a friend who was rumored to be fighting Fuller.”

Information about the what led to the rumored fight was not available.

Fuller and Wise fired shots in the air shortly after the crowd arrived, which prompted the teens to leave, according to Koon.

“Wise chased after the teens in his car, and Fuller jumped in a truck driven by his mother,” Koon said. “They pursued the teens for about 10-15 minutes throughout Swansea and eventually fired shots at them as they were driving.”

Two people and three vehicles were hit with shotgun pellets, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said the shooting victims’ wounds were minor. Further information on their conditions, and if the victims were juveniles, was not available.

Fuller, Wise-Fuller and Wise were arrested Saturday night in Swansea, according to the release.

Fuller was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

His mom, Wise-Fuller , was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to jail records.

Fuller’s uncle, Wise, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Bond was denied for all three family members, according to jail records.