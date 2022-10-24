Fuera Bush man pleads not guilty in child sex abuse case

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Fuera Bush man pleaded not guilty to one count of predatory sexual assault of a child on Monday. John Ferrara, 54, was arrested along with Anna Pratt, 50, in June of 2021 after he allegedly committed sexual acts on children at a private daycare in Green Island he and Pratt ran.

An indictment alleges that between February 1, 2016, and June 4, 2018, Ferrara engaged in sexual conduct with a female child between the ages of 5 and 8 at the time of the offenses. Ferrara also allegedly physically assaulted the victim’s brother who tried helping his sister by speaking up.

Ferrara was released under supervised probation. His next court date has not yet been scheduled. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney is handling the prosecution of this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.