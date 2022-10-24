ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Martínez Trolls Yankees, Fans After ALCS Sweep

By Joseph Salvador
 2 days ago

The Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate to ask New Yorkers just one question.

The Yankees have no shortage of rivals in MLB fandom, and after getting swept by the Astros in the ALCS , one of their most famed foes didn’t hesitate to take a shot at them.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez is best known for his time with the Red Sox from 1998 to 2004. And with that tenure came a noted distaste for the Yankees. So while New York was still grieving its loss Sunday night, Martínez didn’t let the Yankees or their fans lick their wounds.

“I have one question. For all of New York,” Martinez said on the TBS postgame show. “New York, who’s your daddy now? I just want to know, I want an answer and I want it quick. New York? Who’s your daddy? Should I say the Astros?

“It’s not ‘Big Papi’ [David Ortiz] anymore. It’s not me,” he continued. “Who’s your daddy? I want to ask New York.”

