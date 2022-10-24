Read full article on original website
alxnow.com
ACPS to address school safety in public forum tonight
Alexandria City Public Schools leaders will be on-hand tonight (October 26) to discuss school safety. The conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. at George Washington Middle School (1005 Mount Vernon Avenue), and speakers on the panel include interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, ACPS Director of Safety and Security Services John Contreras, and Director of School Social Work Faiza Jackson.
kmmo.com
AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
ffxnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
mocoshow.com
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions
MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
Fairfax Co. leaders take stand, oppose Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies for students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools across the Commonwealth on Tuesday. The board stated in a letter that the "2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s minority businesses getting boosts with AEDP and City Council grant funding
Black, indigenous and people of color-owned small businesses are about to get a small boost in Alexandria. The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership just awarded $535,000 in grant funding for businesses, and to create two new groups — the Social Responsibility Group and the Alexandria Minority Business Association. The funds...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Prince William Co. selects new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
alxnow.com
City Manager: Trading height for affordable housing means ‘unlikely’ impact on historic districts
The most contentious part of last Monday’s Agenda Alexandria discussion on building heights was when City Manager Jim Parajon told the audience that the City Council’s priorities on affordable housing have the best interests of residents in mind. Many members of the audience voiced disapproval by groaning, “No,”...
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Parents Push Alexandria City Public Schools for Answers — “After a challenging year in public safety both in the city and around the country, Alexandria City Public Schools parents were able to ask the district questions on Wednesday about how their keeping their children safe in the classroom.” [ABC7]
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
alxnow.com
Public comment period closing on three Duke Street Transitway options
Alexandria planning staff say there’s no preferred option for the Duke Street transitway, but the three choices offer varying impacts on drivers. This month, city staff have conducted meetings in a public engagement process to talk about the project and gather input on the three options before a plan is finalized for City Council to consider. City staff will conduct a final open house to discuss the entire project on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District. D.C. is the latest area to […]
"These kids are not getting what they need to be safe" | DC community concerned after a 13-year-old was shot in Ledroit Park
WASHINGTON — The 13-year-old boy shot twice in the leg on Monday is recovering while his neighbors fear for his life and other young people in the area. The shooting happened at 5th and Elm Streets, NW just outside Howard University Hospital’s emergency room, however, the boy ran a few blocks away to Ledroit Market for help.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
alxnow.com
New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing
The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
