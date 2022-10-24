ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACPS to address school safety in public forum tonight

Alexandria City Public Schools leaders will be on-hand tonight (October 26) to discuss school safety. The conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. at George Washington Middle School (1005 Mount Vernon Avenue), and speakers on the panel include interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, ACPS Director of Safety and Security Services John Contreras, and Director of School Social Work Faiza Jackson.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
kmmo.com

AREA SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HONORED AS 2022 NAESP NATIONAL DISTINGUISHED PRINCIPAL

Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events that culminated in an award banquet to honor their accomplishments.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions

MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Prince William Co. selects new County Executive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
foresthillsconnection.com

School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded

When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Parents Push Alexandria City Public Schools for Answers — “After a challenging year in public safety both in the city and around the country, Alexandria City Public Schools parents were able to ask the district questions on Wednesday about how their keeping their children safe in the classroom.” [ABC7]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Public comment period closing on three Duke Street Transitway options

Alexandria planning staff say there’s no preferred option for the Duke Street transitway, but the three choices offer varying impacts on drivers. This month, city staff have conducted meetings in a public engagement process to talk about the project and gather input on the three options before a plan is finalized for City Council to consider. City staff will conduct a final open house to discuss the entire project on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing

The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
