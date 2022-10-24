‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy."

When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting, Lindsay recalled, "It was just the best feeling. My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family."

As far as the baby’s gender goes, Arnold’s not sure yet. The reality star, who is already the mother of 23-month-old Sage, said, "I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong. Now I just feel like I can't even trust my intuition. I'll find out soon."

Lindsay also posted the news on Instagram, writing, “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰 We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Arnold left “DWTS” this year after 10 seasons, but she told E! she could be back someday.

"I'll never say never to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — it is part of who I am. It's part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There's always going to be family to me and we'll see what happens in the future."

For now she is keeping women of all ages moving with her company the Movement Club.

She explained, "I want these workouts to help you stay in shape, get into shape or move through different phases of your life. But most importantly, I want it to make you feel good. I want you to leave my workouts — whether you have five minutes, 15 minutes or 30 minutes — feeling proud of yourself. I want you to feel a sense of accomplishment. There are no expectations. There is no intimidation with this. I want all my members to know that anything that you can give back to your body is worth being celebrated."