Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning
Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. It all turned out to be false but it created a huge situation for...
Edmond Police: Motorcycle officer critically injured in pursuit now out of ICU
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own is making great strides in his recovery after being injured during a pursuit back in September.
KOCO
Firefighters rescue young child from burning building in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a young child from a burning building in Oklahoma City. It was a daring rescue of a young child who was trapped in an apartment in a burning building over the weekend. On Monday, the damages could still be seen at the apartment complex off Robinson Avenue and Southwest 89th Street.
KOCO
Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
KOCO
Should smoking be banned at all parks, surrounding areas in Norman?
NORMAN, Okla. — Should smoking be banned at all parks and surrounding areas?. It is a discussion Norman officials will be having Tuesday night. A choice to strengthen the smoking ordinance could mean big bucks for the city. Right now, smoking is not allowed on playgrounds in Norman. However,...
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire In Central OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a fire in a home at around 7:15 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. It is unknown who or what caused the blaze, but crews on scene said this was the second time the house caught on fire overnight, the first fire starting a little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
News On 6
Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC
The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
KOCO
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
Comments / 2