Edmond, OK

news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning

Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
MCLOUD, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters rescue young child from burning building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a young child from a burning building in Oklahoma City. It was a daring rescue of a young child who was trapped in an apartment in a burning building over the weekend. On Monday, the damages could still be seen at the apartment complex off Robinson Avenue and Southwest 89th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Should smoking be banned at all parks, surrounding areas in Norman?

NORMAN, Okla. — Should smoking be banned at all parks and surrounding areas?. It is a discussion Norman officials will be having Tuesday night. A choice to strengthen the smoking ordinance could mean big bucks for the city. Right now, smoking is not allowed on playgrounds in Norman. However,...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCFD Extinguishes Fire In Central OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a fire in a home at around 7:15 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. It is unknown who or what caused the blaze, but crews on scene said this was the second time the house caught on fire overnight, the first fire starting a little after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC

The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK

