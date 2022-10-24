Read full article on original website
Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks
Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 was little changed of 10:40 a.m. Eastern after shaking off an early...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and more
(LVS) – Las Vegas Sands reported a larger-than-expected loss for the third quarter, while revenue beat analyst forecasts. The casino operator's results are still being impacted by China's Covid-19 policies, which are crimping business In Macau. However, Las Vegas Sands shares rose 1% in premarket trading.
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 8.21% to $68.41 Wednesday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher and rebounding after Chinese President Xi won his 3rd term and selected loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee. Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile this...
Alibaba sinks to lowest in 6 years and Nio plummets as US-listed Chinese shares sell off on growth worries after President Xi locks in 3rd term
Alibaba shares fell to a six-year low Monday as part of a selloff in US-listed Chinese stocks. Stocks tanked after President Xi Jinping secured his third term and packed his core team with loyalists. Investors are "running for the exits" after Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao was publicly escorted out of...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Alphabet shares drop 6% after company reported slowest sales growth since 2013 - while Microsoft's cloud revenue disappoints in another grim sign for beaten-down tech sector
Google's parent company Alphabet missed expectations with its latest earnings report, while Microsoft posted mixed results with cloud revenue coming in lower than Wall Street had hoped. The two tech titans released their third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, sending Alphabet shares down nearly 6 percent and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Align Technology and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent plunged more than 13% after missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta beat revenue estimates, posting a better-than-expected decline year-over-year but shared disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter. Ford Motor — Ford Motor...
Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
Jim Cramer Says Big Tech Firms Need to ‘Change the Way They Operate' to Stay Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the world need to adjust to the changing market. "It's time to recognize that FAANG names got too big," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that some of the biggest tech companies in the...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
