Related
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Benzinga

AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
NBC Chicago

Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales

Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Markets Insider

The sell-off in Chinese stocks is 'disconnected from fundamentals' and presents an opportunity to investors, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says

Chinese stocks crashed on Monday after Xi Jinping cemented his third term of power over the weekend. JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic called the Chinese sell-off "disconnected from fundamentals." "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an expected growth recovery," he said. Chinese stocks plunged on Monday after President...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
960 The Ref

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in

Wall Street notched more gains Tuesday, as major stock indexes rallied for the third day and Treasury yields fell again. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with roughly 90% of stocks in the index notching gains. The benchmark index hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September.
Benzinga

Xi Jinping Effect: Why Alibaba, Nio And Other Chinese Stocks Are Nosediving Today

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are nosediving in the premarket session on Monday amid fears over President Xi Jinping maintaining dominance following the weeklong Party Congress that concluded on Saturday. Fears of more stringent regulations are pushing these stocks deeper into the red. The China and Hong Kong market plunged earlier in...
960 The Ref

Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 603 points, or 2%, to 30,939 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.
960 The Ref

Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 was little changed of 10:40 a.m. Eastern after shaking off an early...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 8.21% to $68.41 Wednesday morning. Shares of several Chinese stocks are trading higher and rebounding after Chinese President Xi won his 3rd term and selected loyalists to the Politburo Standing Committee. Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile this...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint

U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Daily Mail

Alphabet shares drop 6% after company reported slowest sales growth since 2013 - while Microsoft's cloud revenue disappoints in another grim sign for beaten-down tech sector

Google's parent company Alphabet missed expectations with its latest earnings report, while Microsoft posted mixed results with cloud revenue coming in lower than Wall Street had hoped. The two tech titans released their third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday, sending Alphabet shares down nearly 6 percent and...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says to Wait Before Pulling the Trigger on Mobileye

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "If you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors not to buy shares of Mobileye just yet. "The stock's going to...
The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
