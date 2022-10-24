ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This wasn't Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard's first rodeo

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — The saga that is Will Howard's Kansas State football career took another unexpected turn Saturday night.

Then again, given his history with the Wildcats, nothing should come as a surprise.

"It's something I'm not new to," Howard, the Wildcats' backup quarterback, said after an injury to starter Adrian Martinez on the series forced him back into an all-too-familiar situation during K-State's Big 12 showdown against No. 8-ranked TCU. "It's been the last three years I've been doing it.

"It's obviously not an ideal situation to be in, but it's the situation that I'm in and the role that I'm playing on this team right now. And because of my love for this school and these guys, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win. Obviously today my number was called, and I had to go in there."

Howard not only went in the game but also provided a major spark, leading K-State's offense to four straight touchdowns and a 28-10 second-quarter lead. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that was the end of their scoring as TCU ran off 28 straight points to win the game, 38-28.

But for Howard, who previously had struggled in similar situations, it was a breakthrough game. He completed 9 of 11 first-half passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score on a quarterback sneak. For the game he was 13 of 20 for 225 yards and rushed for another 31.

As Howard said, it was not unfamiliar territory. He was thrust into action each of the two previous seasons when starter Skylar Thompson went down with injuries. In fact, he started the last seven games of his true freshman season in 2020.

But K-State coach Chris Klieman had hoped that this season would be different, and that Howard could finally exercise his redshirt option and save a year of eligibility while Martinez, the Nebraska graduate transfer, guided the offense. Depending on the severity of Martinez's injury, that could still happen since Howard still has three games available before losing his redshirt.

"We can't even have that conversation right now until I learn more about Adrian," Klieman said after the game.

Martinez started the game, but walked to the locker room before the offense could take the field for its second possession. He did return to the sideline, in uniform and helmet, for the second half, but appeared to be limping.

When Martinez left, instead of going with redshirt freshman Jake Rubley, who had seen spot duty as a backup in two other games, Klieman turned to Howard.

"Had it been a play, we probably would have put Rubes in," Klieman said. "But seeing the severity of it and (that Martinez) probably was going to be out for the game, we went with Will and told Will he was going to play if that were the case."

Howard had been listed second on the depth chart all along just for such a scenario. While Howard didn't have the benefit of practicing with the first team, Klieman didn't hesitate to put him in.

"Adrian took all the reps with the ones, but that's just Will Howard," Klieman said. "Will has played so much football and Will has learned an awful lot from his time with Adrian (and) his time with Skylar, and he's a good player.

"So Will was confident, and the thing I like about Will is the players are confident when he's in there."

Wide receiver Kade Warner, who caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Howard to open the Wildcats' scoring, agreed.

"A ton of confidence," he said. "I told the guys — Jake, Adrian and Will — after the game that we respect and love every single one of those guys, and no matter who's at the helm, we trust them.

"And we've seen the work they put in (during) the offseason and in practice every single week, and that leads to the game. I'm proud of the way they played, and I'm proud of the way they fought through adversity."

Rubley did get in the game when Howard sent down with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. But Howard emerged after a prolonged stay in the sideline injury tent and returned to finish the game.

"It was a shoulder," Howard said of his injury, which occurred as he tried to run for a first down. "Not really sure what's going on yet. Will get it checked out (Sunday) and be day-to-day on that."

As far as the bigger picture, Howard remained openminded about his status as a backup/redshirt candidate and simply roll with it.

"It can be conflicting at times," he admitted. "But … for the guys around, I'm trying to use this year just to make myself better, and to do everything I can in this moment to make this team successful.

"Whatever my role is, I'm excited to do that. If that's redshirting or playing when I need to, whatever it may be, I'm willing to do whatever it takes because I love the guys in that locker room as much as I do, and that's paramount to me."

It is that approach that has won over his teammates as well. Take junior running back Deuce Vaughn, who came in with Howard for the 2020 season.

"The thing I hold him when Adrian wasn't able to go was, 'We've done this before,'" Vaughn said. "To see him go out there and compete like that and play like that, that's what we've seen in practice. That's what we've seen the past two years, that type of player.

"To go out there and play like that, play his tail off for this football team. And the type of person that he is, a person that I love to death, personally."

In addition to embracing his role, no matter how uncertain, Howard also has done his part to instill harmony in the quarterback room. And he said Martinez has helped in that regard as well.

"I love Adrian. I couldn't say enough good things about the guy," Howard said. "Obviously when you're taking a transfer there's some mixed feelings because obviously anybody wants to play. It was a competition, but I could not have asked for a better guy to compete with, a better guy to be in a room with and a better guy to learn from and bounce ideas off of, because we've both played a lot of football."

True to form, Martinez remained engaged throughout the TCU game.

"He was with me every step of the way today, and that means the absolute world to me, because he could have not," Howard said. "He could have gone off by himself.

"That shows you what kind of guy that he is, to be able to help me and help Jake, or whoever's in there. He's an unselfish and as good a guy as they come."

Klieman most likely will shed more light on Martinez's and Howard's injury statuses during his Tuesday news conference.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

