ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot

By ED WHITE Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWvRC_0ikkMqej00

Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with trying to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. But their role was critical, according to authorities, who said the trio aligned themselves with key players and repeatedly endorsed the “boogaloo,” a term that became a code word for U.S. civil war.

“The plan was hatched, nurtured here in Jackson County,” said state Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani. “It's really unmistakable what these men in this case did. They promoted terrorism. They sought out terrorists, and they found them and trained them.”

The trial in state court in Jackson, Michigan, was an offshoot of the main case handled in federal court, where Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy. Two other men pleaded guilty and two more were acquitted.

The main charge is providing material support for a terrorist act, especially gun drills and ambush training with Fox at a rural property controlled by Morrison. Musico, Morrison's father-in-law, also lived there.

For hours, prosecutors went over evidence from nine days of testimony, much of it captured from social media, text messages and secretly recorded conversations. The goal: to present the three men as dangerous extremists whose disgust with government reached a tipping point when Whitmer, like other governors, ordered restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since jury selection on Oct. 3, defense lawyers have acknowledged rough, profane talk and boasts about violence. But in closing arguments, they said Morrison, Musico and Bellar were protected by the First Amendment.

“In this country, you are allowed to talk the talk, but you only get convicted if you walk the walk,” Musico's attorney, Kareem Johnson, said. “These individuals never did anything wrong, never committed any crime.”

An Army veteran, Dan Chappel, was a star witness for prosecutors. He joined Morrison's paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, but was alarmed to hear about attacking police. He notified the FBI and agreed to stay in the group as an informant.

No one disputes that Fox participated in gun drills with the Watchmen. Prosecutors said Bellar was in charge of medical training, even spending hundreds of dollars on supplies.

“The Wolverine Watchmen taught (Fox) how to attract, organize and train a group of operators,” Doddamani said.

Defense lawyers say the three men stopped associating with Fox by late summer when the kidnapping plot was accelerating. They also pointed out to jurors that the men didn’t travel with Fox, Croft and many others to see Whitmer’s vacation home in September 2020, a key piece of evidence in the federal trial.

Bellar had moved to South Carolina by the end of July 2020, two months before authorities broke up the plot with 14 arrests. Undercover FBI agents and informants were embedded in the group for months. Whitmer was never physically harmed.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 1 is an effort to deal with term limits complaints

Proposal One on the November ballot is an attempt to deal with two complaints about the Legislature. The first, is that too many lawmakers are too inexperienced to effectively do the jobs they were elected to do. The second complaint is lawmakers currently don’t have to disclose their finances, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy