Denver, CO

Southwest introduces kids to mother-daughter duo making aviation history

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Denver mother-daughter team land in aviation history on Southwest flight 01:49

When you think of mother-daughter duos, you probably don't imagine them taking off together in the cockpit of a commercial jet.

"It's been exhilarating to watch her purse this career," said Southwest Airlines Captain Holly Petitt. "It's been so fun for me to watch her progress through the different stages and making it to the flight deck at Southwest Airlines."

But that's the reality for Holly and her daughter First Officer Keely Petitt. The mother and daughter are both pilots for Southwest and it's a first of its kind situation for the company .

CBS

"When I was 14, for Christmas one year, my mom got me and my siblings an introduction flight," Keely said. "And I went up for the first time and it blew me away."

Seeing her mom in the pilot seat, Keely's desire to fly grew bigger.

"We traveled a lot as kids, and so seeing her love of travel, her love of the people she works with, her love of flying, she really loves every part of it, and I'm really thankful that I have that same passion and that same love," said Keely.

Keely and Holly now hope to pass on that same passion to the next generation of flyers, like 10-year-old Ela Capitano. On Saturday, Capitano and dozens of other kids were able to meet the duo and play in a flight stimulator and learn more about flight school for Denver Aviation Day.

"My favorite part was probably learning about the engines was really cool, totally fun... and just things with the airplanes," Capitano said.

Because by seeing it, you can be it, and Holly and Keely hope their story will inspire the next mother-daughter duo to take off, too.

"I think the most important thing for young people is to find something they love to do," Holly said. "I hope kids today will follow their hearts and pursue their passions."

