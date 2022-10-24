ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Let’s not circle back on that: These 10 corporate buzzwords are the most hated in America

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcYnr_0ikkMfBy00

“I’m just circling back to discuss how culture has changed within this new normal we’re in, hoping we can move the needle on this and think outside of the box.”

If that line of corporate-speak just raised your blood pressure slightly or made you want to huck a chair like J.K. Simmons in Whiplash, you’re not alone. Business jargon (along with small talk about the weather) is a staple of office discourse. But unlike talking about how it’s abnormally chilly out, no one really likes chatting in overused corporate phrases.

More than one in five workers dislikes corporate buzzwords, according to online learning platform Preply’s survey of more than 1,500 Americans. Yet these phrases remain alive and well, with two in five respondents saying they hear these buzzwords at least once a day and seven in 10 admitting they use business jargon themselves.

Below are the top 10 annoying phrases most hated among your coworkers:

  1. New normal
  2. Culture (e.g., “company culture”)
  3. Circle back
  4. Boots on the ground
  5. Give 110%
  6. Low-hanging fruit
  7. Win-win
  8. Move the needle
  9. Growth hacking
  10. Think outside the box

Dropping a casual “boots on the ground” during a conversation might not make you the most popular coworker, but it could lend an air of professionalism. Despite disliking buzzwords, three-fourths of respondents said that using these phrases can make someone sound more professional.

Preply attributes the top ranking of “new normal” to its association with the pandemic. And annoyance over the use of “culture” could be because some managers have used the need for an upbeat and fun company culture as a reason to implement a return to the office. But our notions of what culture really is and how we can bond with colleagues has changed since employees began work remotely.

Spending two years working from home has fostered a sense of casualness as we return to the office—such as the newfound ability to wear jeans to work—that clashes more with formal phrases like “growth hacking.” As people start to prioritize work-life balance more and resist hustle culture, these buzzwords can be a jarring reminder of 2010s workplace attitudes that heralded professionalism above everything else.

But not all buzzwords are annoying. Preply respondents favored terms like “at the end of the day,” “debrief,” and even “sweep the floor.”

And buzzwords aren’t just a deterrent for employees; they can also be red flags for candidates. One in five respondents considered jargon in a job description to be a warning sign, with most noting that the language factored in their decision to apply or not. The main offenders for candidates were overly optimistic words that suggested an undercurrent of a more tense work environment, such as “rockstar,” “wear many hats,” and “thick skin.”

As we reach a new understanding (or “new normal”) regarding work, the need for new buzzwords has followed suit.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 14

Related
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
The Hill

The typical homeless person in America might surprise you

The typical American experiencing homelessness is often conceived of as a mentally ill individual living in the subways of New York or an addict on the streets of San Francisco or Philadelphia. Those conceptions capture some of the crisis of homelessness, but not all of it. Among the 550,000 to 600,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. are tens of thousands who are not chronically homeless, nor incapacitated due to illness or substance use disorder. These people are capable of work and ready to integrate into the mainstream job market. They are frequently overlooked in the debate on how we solve homelessness, and also in publicly-funded policy solutions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

232K+
Followers
10K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy