ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'Keep the main thing the main thing': Willie Simmons keeping FAMU football focused during homecoming

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BxmB_0ikkMVJa00

Homecoming is here.

But Florida A&M football is staying focused through the luster and temptation of the festivities in order to extend its five-game winning streak .

The Rattlers (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-5, 0-4 SWAC) on Saturday inside of Bragg Memorial Stadium defend their 13-game home winning streak — the second longest in the FCS.

"It's going to be a great week with a lot of festivities, but unfortunately, we as players and coaches won't get a chance to participate in many of them until after the game on Saturday," FAMU coach Willie Simmons said.

"But it's a great time to get everyone back on the Highest of Seven Hills and we're excited to represent the university against Arkansas-Pine Bluff with hopes of continuing the nation's second-longest winning streak."

Good Morning America will broadcast from FAMU's homecoming on Oct. 28 and will highlight the football team for a segment.

This weekend will be one of the busiest in Tallahassee with Florida State football also playing in town against Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium.

"We've worked with (GMA) to make sure there's no conflicts as far as logistics and when we practice," Simmons said. "We're excited about Good Morning America being here to showcase our top-notch institution and football program on a national stage.

"It forces us to be very mature in our weekly preparation and we've talked extensively to our team about what this week means and what homecoming brings to Tallahassee. There will be a lot of people in the city probably starting on Wednesday and it'll definitely be tempting for these guys to get out and enjoy one of the greatest weeks at FAMU.

"We have to keep the main thing the main thing because everyone wants to leave to go back to their respective places with a great feeling of winning homecoming."

MORE RATTLERNEWS COVERAGE

► RattlerNews Podcast:: James Spady joins the show to talk recovery and return to sidelines

► Major Addition: FAMU linebacker Isaiah Major starts 'new beginning' in transition from JUCO to Division I

► Dreams do come true: New FAMU director of athletics calls job a 'dream realized,' talks expectations for program

A beneficial bye week for FAMU

Break time's over for the Rattlers.

The bye week allowed them to return injured players headlined by linebacker Isaiah Land , who suffered a knee injury against South Carolina State .

He didn’t play against Grambling State and is listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

FAMU eased the strenuous activities to get back to the basics while also allowing younger players to get meaningful reps in practice.

"We were able to slow it down and kind of walk through a lot of things,” Simmons said. "With some guys being banged up, it allowed us to rest them throughout the bye week and hopefully get them closer to being able to play this coming weekend.

“We wanted to get our young pups on scout team that haven't played as much during the year a lot of good work on film so they don't feel that they don't feel like this year is a waste.”

FAMU's coaching staff took recruiting trips up to Atlanta, Georgia along with the Miami and Fort Myers areas during the bye.

"We were able to hit many parts of the state and even up to Atlanta to see a lot of good prospective student-athletes," Simmons said. "We felt that the bye came at a great time and we took full advantage of the opportunity.

"We think it'll bode well for the rest of the season."

Rattlers looking to build on hot streak

FAMU football caught fire in its last five games since starting the season 0-2.

But homecoming paired with the unknown of Pine Bluff's capabilities can be troubling.

Pine Bluff relieved coach Doc Gamble last Thursday. Therefore, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Don Treadwell will lead the Golden Lions into Bragg Memorial Stadium as the team's interim head coach.

"(Arkansas-Pine Bluff) is a team that is right there as far as being in football games. Maybe the coach changes that one thing that gets them over the hump and that's what we have to be mindful of," Simmons said.

"No one wants to be anyone's homecoming, so they're going to take that personal. We understand that we're going to get their best shot with new life and a new leader."

As FAMU rides high on the five-game winning streak, the team won't panic in the midst of chaos from the coaching change. So, no notable changes have been made in preparation for Pine Bluff.

"That can be a very challenging thing for a football team to take on a team with a coaching change in the middle of the season not knowing if there's going to be significant changes with their schematics," Simmons said.

"Nothing has necessarily changed for us — you just have to be prepared for the unknown. There's only so many offensive formations, defensive groupings, and a limits to how many ways you can line up in special teams.

"If we do a great job of identifying where people are and what they can do from those positions, we'll be fine regardless of who's coaching."

Homecoming Game Information

Who : Florida A&M (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (2-5, 0-4 SWAC)

When : Saturday, at 4 p.m. ET

Where : Bragg Memorial Stadium

Broadcast/Radio : HBCU GO, Rattler Sports Network

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Keep the main thing the main thing': Willie Simmons keeping FAMU football focused during homecoming

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Anthony Salazar

4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators

Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game

Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus

Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Remembering 1982: Bearcats defeat Early County to secure Playoff Spot

Fullbacks Calvin Close and Scott Carroll scored two touchdowns a piece at Centennial Field Friday night to lead coach Ralph Jones’ Bainbridge High School Bearcats past the Early County High School Bobcats 48-0 and into the Region 1AAA playoffs. The Bearcat’s win over the Bobcats coupled with the Mitchell-Baker...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU proposes two-year plan to increase housing

Lack of housing has been an ongoing issue for Florida A&M University, and it hasn’t put the. institution in the best light. However, a two-year plan to remedy the situation is underway was. updated at the Oct. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. The demand for housing began with an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming begins with Blessings and Brunch

Homecoming week is finally here, and Kelontae Gavin welcomed the start of the annual celebration during Sunday’s traditional Blessings and Brunch event at the Gaither Gym. Blessings and Brunch is a homecoming event that consists of prayers, short spiritual messages and singing of gospels. This usually happens during the first Sunday of Homecoming week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

New details in released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy