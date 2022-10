Exit 43 on Interstate 295 Photo Credit: 511nj.org

An overturned truck closed a ramp on Interstate 295, authorities said.

The truck crashed at about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 northbound on the Exit 43 off-ramp in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation website.

The exit ramp and right shoulder were closed, 511nj.org said.

