ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trump Organization Criminal Trial Kicks Off With a Tall Task

By Jose Pagliery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlFdW_0ikkMQtx00
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The criminal trial of former President Donald Trump’s family company began on Monday with a tall task: Finding 18 fair and impartial jurors.

From the get-go, the task seems fraught with issues, as more than two dozen jurors privately met with the judge to share their conflicts and personal concerns. To ensure a wide enough pool of jury candidates, courtroom bailiffs dragged several extra pews into the room—just enough space for 134 prospective jurors to get sworn in.

And that’s just the first batch.

Justice Juan Merchan, a state court judge, warned a packed courtroom that the process could take a week or even two—further delaying a long-awaited trial that threatens to punish the ex-president’s pride and joy.

"You alone are the judges of the facts," Merchan told them, noting that "there are two defendants before you."

Two Trump Organization entities—a similarly named corporation and its sister payroll firm—are on trial for dodging taxes by rewarding its former chief financial officer with off-the-books perks.

Two top dogs at the Manhattan District Attorney's office are prosecuting this case: chief of investigations Susan Hoffinger and senior trial counsel Joshua Steinglass. Meanwhile, New York lawyers Susan R. Necheles and Gedalia M. Stern are defending the Trump Corporation entity while Alan S. Futerfas defends the Trump Payroll Corporation.

The nested Trump companies merely hint at the complex and varied way the real estate mogul has stacked hundreds of companies under the umbrella of his eponymous firm, which inevitably leads back to the former president himself.

The opposing teams of attorneys will be weeding out jurors, and the task is expected to be a difficult one. Any New Yorker who keeps up with the news is sure to recognize some, if not all, of the witnesses who will testify or be mentioned during the trial. That includes the companies, Trump himself, and his three adult children Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Also on the list are executives at the company who have made headlines for being under criminal investigation in recent years, including Chief Operating Officer Matthew Calamari, and his security executive Matt Jr., accounting Jeffrey S. McConney.

The trial is expected to build up to the testimony of Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump confidant who’s stayed with him for more than 30 years. Weisselberg served as his accountant every step of the way and eventually became the firm’s chief financial officer—a position he used to enrich himself by dodging taxes and getting showered with corporate perks that included a swanky Manhattan apartment, a luxury SUV, and paid tuition for his grandkids at one of the city’s most prestigious private schools.

The way the DA’s office has built this criminal case, much of the prosecution depends on the actions of Weisselberg.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August, a move that could be interpreted two ways. While the DA’s office will seize on that as definitive proof that this case is a done deal, his plea deal actually gave the Trump family a big pass. Through his defense lawyer, Weisselberg has asserted he will not testify against anyone whose last name is “Trump,” leading to public criticism that this trial will do nothing to punish the actual family behind the company.

However, it’s an awkward promise. As associates will testify—including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen—that the Trump Organization is under the full control of one man: Donald Trump.

Despite the intense public interest to closely monitor the way this jury is selected, the judge this morning indicated he would not allow journalists to be present while jurors expressed personal reservations or potentially significant political biases. Journalists were restricted to a single row of seats in the back of the courtroom, severely limiting their ability to report on the ongoing deliberations–which could hint at future conflicts during the trial. And Trump, who has already blasted this prosecution and others as politically motivated by hinging on conspiracy theories, is likely to utilize any lack of transparency to incite anger from his followers.

The Daily Beast and journalists at 12 other publications–including Insider, National Public Radio, and The New York Times–signed a joint letter seeking to ease these restrictions. As of the publication of this story, court officials had not yet responded.

Comments / 12

AP_000659.47aa82eaee3b447cb8ef5fbefcb8d213.1812
2d ago

Make them all take lie detectors test! Stupid sheep do not belong on the jury !!!!!

Reply
7
Robert Nobel
1d ago

shes a smart black woman im sure her strong evidence will prevail

Reply(1)
8
steven
1d ago

The prosecutor tainted the jury pool by leaking information and trying the case in the press. It’s impossible to find an unbiased jury in New York when it comes to a Trump case. The case should be thrown out due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Yobonews

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed

As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump’s Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly.
NEW YORK STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
msn.com

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Slide 1 of 13: Trump beat reporters have been trying for years to get inside the members-only Mar-a-Lago club. In early 2017, Darren Samuelsohn visited on three different occasions while working for Politico. His photographs show what it's like inside a private club that now doubles as Trump's residence. Memories of Mar-a-Lago came flooding back Monday night when the news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's permanent residence.My visits there as a White House reporter for Politico more than five years ago came during the earliest days of Trump's presidency. They gave me an up-close look into all of the controversy and celebrity hoopla that surrounded a man who just months earlier had become the most powerful person on the planet.In all, I made three trips in March 2017 to go inside Trump's exclusive South Florida resort.I toured the well-manicured grounds and snapped my own picture of the famous Trump painting that hangs in the main bar and watched Melania Trump from a distance as she headed into a gathering of Republican donors. I even held open the big iron main door for Ivanka Trump and her three young children before they all sat down with Jared Kushner for brunch just a few feet away from my own table. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Ivanka posted this picture on Instagram on that same morning just a short time after I saw her and her family.
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy