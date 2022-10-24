Read full article on original website
Related
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
wktn.com
Two Communities in Our Region Receive H2OHIO Funding
Approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance was awarded Tuesday to help 53 public water systems take the first step toward removing and replacing lead water pipes. The money will be used to help communities identify and remove lead water lines that remain in their area in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of Ohioans.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, Ohio, is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Rang, and a minivan near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
WANE-TV
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy program returns after taking two-year hiatus
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Once a week, residents and people who work in Perrysburg spend their evenings at the Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy. The first half of the night consists of a classroom portion, while the other half is hands-on. Ad this week, participants are learning about gun safety. The...
Ohio and Pennsylvania fishermen plead not guilty to charges in Ohio tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
Monroe Police Department proposes $12.5 million bond for new building connected to fire department
MONROE, Mich. — Since the 1990s, the Monroe Police Department has called 100 E. Second Street home. But the director of public safety, Chad Tolstedt, said his department has outgrown the building. "We feel it's time to restructure, and part of that restructuring process is to build this new...
University of Toledo installs new electric vehicle charging stations across campus
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo installed a half-dozen new electric vehicle charging stations across its Main Campus. The university made this decision to help the city and northwest Ohio make the transition toward transportation sustainability. Since the publicly accessible ports went online in October in partnership with...
Six EV charging stations added to UToledo's main campus
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is becoming a little greener with six new electric vehicle charging stations added to the campus. The charging stations went online in October and are available 24/7. The charging stations were made possible after the university was awarded a $90,000 grant from...
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0