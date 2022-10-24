ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon Sheriff launches homicide investigation after woman found dead on side of road

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sG8KO_0ikkM3vj00

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspected homicide of a woman whose body was found on the side of the road Sunday night.

At approximately 7:31 p.m. LCSO deputies were called to the 1200 block of Wiley Road in northeast Leon County.

Deputies soon discovered "the body of a deceased female on the side of the roadway," according to an online alert by LCSO, which added that investigators determined there was "foul play" involved.

LCSO spokesperson Angela Green could not answer further questions from the Tallahassee Democrat about the 911 call, the woman's identification or evidence of foul play.

Green, however, did say this is an isolated incident.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have information related to the homicide investigation call LCSO at (850) 606-3300 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477.

Less than eight hours after the woman's body was discovered, two teenage girls were victims of a shooting at a Southeast Tallahassee apartment complex.

An 18-year-old was injured and a 17-year-old was killed. The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating that shooting and had no other details.

Earlier today: 17-year-old girl killed, another hurt in shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon Sheriff launches homicide investigation after woman found dead on side of road

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

New details in released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Man wanted by police for Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are asking for assistance in locating Lawrence Lee Williams, wanted for a shooting incident on October 4, 2022. Suspect wanted: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and...
VALDOSTA, GA
Post-Searchlight

Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Vehicle stolen at knifepoint in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a person with a knife and taking their vehicle and phone. Arrested: Strickland, Patrick J, African American male, 33 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 25, 2022, at approximately 1:46 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 516 River...
VALDOSTA, GA
WMBB

Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
SNEADS, FL
WALB 10

2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Decatur Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are dead and one has been severely injured after a car crash in Decatur County, according to Decatur County officials. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 27 North at the county line.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valodosta police and fire departments respond to community concerns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With recent crime and violence in Valdosta, city leaders are spreading positivity in an area where they have received a lot of complaints. The Valdosta Police Department and Fire Department are fulfilling the community’s wishes. They got out of their cars and put their boots on the ground and held their first neighborhood walk of the year.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta police warn of phone scam

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens about scam calls impersonating a VPD officer collecting fines. According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Valdosta Police Department is warning citizens of scam calls that are impersonating an officer collecting fines. For more infomation on this...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pet dies in Jefferson County house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Monday afternoon on 1st Street in Monticello. According to JCFR, the initial reports stated that someone was trapped in the house during the fire, but upon the fire rescue’s arrival, all occupants made it out except for the family’s pet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta community comes together to try and prevent youth violence

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Crime has been on the rise in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), however, the community is coming together to find solutions. City leaders and residents came together and brainstormed several ways to try and win back the younger generation. They say there are programs available to help the youth in the community.
VALDOSTA, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy