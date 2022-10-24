ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Robert Gordy Sr., brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifNTJ_0ikkM1AH00

The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy has died.

Robert Gordy Sr. was 91 years old.

While his brother was known for making Motown a household name, Robert Gordy was an artist and a name in his own right.

Robert Gordy was a recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive, WXYZ reported.

He started his career under the name Bob Kayli and released “Everyone Was There” in 1958, a song he co-wrote with his brother, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Robert Gordy performed the song on Dick Clark’s show, The Detroit News reported.

Music wasn’t his only passion. Robert Gordy was also an actor, appearing in “Lady Sings The Blues.”

Robert Gordy’s death was announced Sunday by Universal Music Enterprises, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Berry Gordy said in the news release that, “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy died at his California home of natural causes on Friday evening. He leaves behind his brother, three children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, WXYZ reported.

Robert Gordy was born on July 15, 1931, and was the youngest of eight children.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Rolling Stone

Aretha Franklin Was Tracked By the FBI for 40 Years. Here’s What’s In Her File

From 1967 to 2007, the Federal Bureau of Investigation methodically collected information about Aretha Franklin using false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration, and highly-placed sources, according to the documents obtained in September by Rolling Stone.  Franklin’s FBI file — first requested in via the Freedom of Information Act on Aug. 17, 2018 —  is 270 pages long, peppered with phrases like “Black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence,” and “militant Black power” and overflowing with suspicion about the singer, her work, and the other activists and entertainers with whom she she spent time. Some documents are heavily redacted and others...
COLORADO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Robb Report

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Daughter, Bid Over $80,000 on Diamond Earrings for a Good Cause

Blue Ivy Carter is beginning to shake up the auction scene.  Over the weekend, the 10-year-old daughter of megastars Beyoncé and Jay-Z bid over $80,000 for a pair of diamond earrings at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. The annual charity event, which benefits Los Angeles’s WACO Theater Center, honored a slate of stars including Angela Basset and artist Mark Bradford. The eldest child of entertainment’s most conspicuously press-averse family was captured bidding for the earrings, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, in the Instagram story of Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson. In the clip, actress Keke Palmer and Tina Knowles Lawson—Blue Ivy’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alyssa Scott pregnant with third child, second with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is expecting again. The model, who shared her late son Zen with Nick Cannon, is expecting her third child and her second with the comedian and television host, People reported. Scott, 23, posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday while holding her 4-year-old daughter,...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments

Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, NBA YoungBoy, And More Drop New Music Friday Releases

Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. —More from VIBE.comFrench Montana Honored For Raising $226 Million For Uganda HealthcareSnoop Dogg Launches Death Row Records Wine BrandArmani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In "Diana" Music Video Snoop Dogg – I Still Got This Snoop Dogg may have recently crossed the half-century mark of living and has surpassed three decades,...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
132K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy