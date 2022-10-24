Read full article on original website
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council to Host 78th Annual Fall Conference in Cody
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is announcing its 78th Annual Conference. The conference starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in Cody, WY. Play Clean Go – ATVs and 4-Wheelers from Orijin Media on Vimeo. WWPC is comprised...
Worland Win Gets Votes In Final Football Poll
The final regular season game of 2022 would end in a Warrior win over Riverton 42-21. The Warriors finish the regular season 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Conference. With the win, the Warriors would get votes in the WyoPreps.com Final Coaches and Media Poll for the first time in 3 weeks.
Lady Warriors Volleyball Draw Lyman First Round
The Lady Warrior Volleyball team finished the 2022 regular season 12-16-1 overall and 3-3 in the Wyoming 3A Northwest Quad. The Lady Warriors, in a tiebreaker with Lovell, that was determined by set wins (Lovell 4. Worland 3) earned them the 3rd seed in the Quad. The Lady Warriors will...
Wyoming High School Football and Volleyball Playoff Brackets
And with that, post-season play is around the corner for both high school football and volleyball in the Cowboy State. Last weekend featured the final games of the regular season in Wyoming. Now, let’s take a look at the upcoming brackets and match-ups for Cody and the surrounding area.
Bighorn Sheep in Bighorn Mountains Dying from Pneumonia-Causing Bacteria
An outbreak of pneumonia is killing a population of bighorn sheep in the Bighorn Mountains, which is why Wyoming Game and Fish is destroying every carcass they find to stop the spread of the strain. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has documented a disease outbreak in the Devil’s Canyon...
